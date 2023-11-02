Acorn Influence Appoints Rachel Bennington as VP of Retailer Partnerships to Drive Retailer and Influencer Collaboration and Collective Outcomes

SEATTLE, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen , a leading digital marketing agency, announced that Acorn Influence, a New Engen company and influencer solution provider, has appointed Rachel Bennington as VP of Retailer Partnerships to scale and enhance the relationships with Retail Media Networks (RMNs) as well as between brand clients and those networks.



Bennington brings with her a wealth of transferable experience and a successful track record in the industry. Prior to joining the Acorn Influence team, she served as the Vice President of Sales at GroundTruth, where she played a pivotal role in developing high-performing teams and managing successful partnerships.

“This new role reaffirms our steadfast commitment to nurturing strong client relationships from the inside out and fostering core innovation in the influencer marketing space," said Heather Nichols, Chief Executive Officer at Acorn. "We look forward to having Rachel’s invaluable expertise working closely with our clients and partners deeply and broadly, to meaningfully innovate and support them in ways they may not have imagined. It’s through this caliber of bespoke support that we can grow all these relationships in the years ahead for the most powerful mutual benefit.”

This noteworthy appointment comes on the heels of the recent introduction of Acorn Influence's performance creator full-service solution, Canopy, which equips brands with comprehensive tools for strategy, planning, and activation. The solution enables the placement of creator content across the funnel, helping brands unlock incremental digital scale, measure impact of efforts, and fuel authentic relationships with consumers. As market adoption of Canopy continues to grow, and marketers embrace these solutions and services, Rachel's appointment as VP of Retailer Partnerships highlights the increasing significance of retail partnerships for the company.

In this newly created role, Rachel will serve as a crucial intermediary, working to facilitate seamless communication and collaboration between Acorn Influence Sales teams and prominent retailers and retail media networks. The primary objective of this role is to boost revenue generation for retailers while helping them optimize their digital shelf space through strategic partnerships. In addition, Bennington is charged with helping retailers craft invaluable internal programs that deliver maximum return on investment for Acorn Influence's clients.

In this capacity, calling on her career experience building comparable programs and systems, Bennington and her team will introduce a comprehensive strategy aimed at fostering greater connectivity between retailers and brands and their target audiences. This approach is designed to enhance the overall shopping experience for consumers, ensuring they are provided with relevant and engaging content throughout their buying journey.

About Acorn Influence

Acorn Influence is one of the fastest growing offerings in the rapidly expanding influencer marketing space. Their integrated influencer network, technology and campaign solutions are the choice of more than 50 of the world’s leading advertisers, including household names like General Mills, Mondeléz, Coca-Cola & more. From influencer curation, to content development, media deployment and measurement, Acorn Influence has developed a seamless process to create maximum impact and drive accountable growth for their clients. Acorn Influence has been named to Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company for 2021 and 2022. Learn more at www.acorninfluence.com.

About New Engen

New Engen is a digital marketing agency driving impact for brands across every phase of the customer journey – maximizing it, measuring it, and repeating it. Through a genuine passion for building brands, a relentless desire to challenge the status quo, and deep digital expertise across hundreds of brands and verticals, we put our clients on the cutting edge of what’s possible in digital marketing. Managing around $1B in annual ad spend, New Engen won the 2022 Google Premier Partner of the Year Award for driving Online Sales; is an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company; an Adweek Fastest Growing Agency; and was also named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business list. New Engen recently joined forces with Acorn Influence and LT Partners, adding influencer and partner marketing to the agency’s capabilities. Learn more at www.newengen.com .