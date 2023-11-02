Global Packaging Market to Surpass USD 1438.20 Billion by 2030 Owing to E-Commerce Boom and Regulatory Support & Compliance | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that “The Global Packaging Market was valued at USD 1059 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1438.20 billion by 2030, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Global packaging, as a concept, encapsulates a wide array of practices, technologies, and strategies employed by industries worldwide. At its core, packaging serves as a protective barrier for products, ensuring their safe transit from manufacturers to consumers. However, in the global context, packaging has taken on multifaceted roles. It acts as a branding tool, communicating a product's identity and value proposition to consumers. Additionally, it plays a crucial role in enhancing user experience, convenience, and product accessibility, thereby influencing purchasing decisions.

Market Analysis

The rapid rise of e-commerce platforms has significantly boosted the demand for packaging materials. Online retailers require secure and efficient packaging solutions to ensure safe delivery of products to consumers worldwide. This growing trend of online shopping has led to an increased need for innovative packaging techniques, including tamper-evident seals and personalized packaging experiences, further fueling market growth. Stringent regulations and guidelines related to packaging materials and waste management have played a pivotal role in shaping the industry. Governments worldwide are enforcing laws to promote sustainable packaging, leading companies to invest in research and development for eco-friendly solutions. Compliance with these regulations has become a significant driver for innovation and growth in the global packaging market. The globalization of trade has increased the demand for efficient packaging solutions to facilitate the smooth movement of goods across borders. Packaging plays a crucial role in protecting products during transportation and ensuring their quality and integrity upon arrival.

Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1059 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 1438.20 billion CAGR CAGR of 3.9% over 2023-2030 Key Segments by Flexible Packaging



by Rigid Packaging



by Glass Packaging



by Paper & Paperboard Packaging

Key Takeaway from Global Packaging Market Study

The bottles & jars segment stands tall as a frontrunner, poised to dominate in the coming years. This segment's unwavering prominence can be attributed to its versatility, convenience, and eco-friendly nature. With consumers becoming increasingly conscious of environmental issues, the demand for sustainable packaging solutions has surged dramatically, catapulting bottles and jars into the spotlight.

The folding boxboard segment has emerged as a powerhouse, poised to dominate the global packaging market. This segment's ascendancy can be attributed to its unparalleled versatility, durability, and aesthetic appeal, making it the preferred choice for a wide array of products. From consumer electronics to luxury goods, the Folding Boxboard segment has proven its mettle in providing packaging solutions that are as practical as they are visually appealing.

Recent Developments

TricorBraun, a leading packaging solutions provider, has recently acquired Denver-based CanSource. CanSource, a well-established company known for its expertise in aluminum beverage packaging solutions, brings a wealth of experience and innovation to TricorBraun.

Berry Global, a leading global supplier of a wide range of innovative packaging and engineered products, has announced its decision to merge M&H and PET Power businesses into a comprehensive pan-European operation.

Market Dynamics Analysis

As environmental consciousness becomes a global priority, businesses are increasingly adopting biodegradable materials, driving innovation and creating new opportunities within the packaging sector. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and the subsequent surge in online retail activities have significantly boosted the demand for efficient and secure packaging solutions, further fueling market growth. However, amidst these opportunities, there exist formidable challenges and restraints. Stringent regulations and standards, especially regarding single-use plastics, pose a challenge for manufacturers to align their products with global environmental goals. Moreover, the fluctuating costs of raw materials and energy resources present financial constraints for packaging companies, necessitating constant adaptation and cost-efficiency measures. Simultaneously, the industry faces threats from technological disruptions, where advancements like 3D printing and smart packaging technologies could potentially reshape traditional packaging methods. The need for continuous innovation, compliance with environmental regulations, and the ability to navigate these challenges while harnessing technological advancements will be pivotal for companies in the global packaging market to maintain their competitive edge and sustain growth.

Key Regional Developments

In North America, the packaging industry is characterized by a strong emphasis on sustainability and technological innovations. With consumers becoming increasingly eco-conscious, there is a growing demand for environmentally friendly packaging materials. Europe stands out for its commitment to the circular economy model within the packaging industry. The region is actively investing in research and development to create packaging materials that are easily recyclable and biodegradable. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid urbanization and a booming e-commerce sector, both of which are significant drivers of the global packaging market. The rise in disposable income and urban lifestyles has increased the demand for convenience-oriented packaging solutions, leading to innovations in packaging designs and materials.

Impact of Recession

One of the noteworthy responses to the recession in the global packaging market try has been the accelerated adoption of sustainable practices. Businesses are increasingly recognizing the importance of eco-friendly packaging solutions, not only to align with environmental concerns but also to reduce costs. The surge in e-commerce activities during the recession has reshaped packaging requirements. With a growing number of consumers shopping online, there has been an increased demand for secure, sustainable, and visually appealing packaging. Companies are investing in innovative packaging designs that enhance the unboxing experience, thereby fostering brand loyalty among online shoppers.

