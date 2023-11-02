Heilind Electronics Featuring E-Switch KAD Series DIP Switches

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for E-Switch, is featuring the E-Switch KAD Series DIP Switch.

The tri-state feature allows more code options than binary DIP switches with multiple positions -4, 5, 8, 9, or 10 available with either straight pin (through-hole) or gullwing (SMT) termination.

KAD Switches offer an electrical rating of 100mA@50V DC in non-switching applications and 25mA@24V DC with switching. SPDT contact arrangements are offered for each position. Each circuit is proven with a 2000-cycle rating. Shipped switches are provided with poles in the “OFF” position.

With a profile of 3.70mm(H) x 7.00mm (L) x 7.62mm to 22.86mm (W) based on the number of positions, the KAD series conforms to a variety of design needs. Applications for the E-Switch KAD Series include audio-visual equipment, computer peripherals, consumer electronics, medical equipment, telecommunications, and testing and instrumentation.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About E-Switch

E-Switch has been delivering quality electromechanical switches to the telecom, high-tech, medical, electronics, instrumentation, industrial, audio/visual, appliance, and consumer markets since 1979. Products include tact, anti-vandal, pushbutton, rocker, toggle, slide, DIP, rotary, keylock, snap action, power, and illuminated switches.

