Trupanion Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Trupanion returns to positive cash flow as margins continue to expand

| Source: Trupanion, Inc. Trupanion, Inc.

Seattle, Washington, UNITED STATES

SEATTLE, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“I am happy to report we achieved $11 million in operating cash flow and $7 million in free cash flow, while continuing to grow our revenue at historical levels” said Darryl Rawlings, CEO and Chair of the Board. “The team, under Margi's leadership, accomplished these impressive quarter-over-quarter results with strong execution throughout the organization and the momentum of an over 40% sequential increase in discretionary profit driven by our core subscription business.”

Total Revenue by Quarter

Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $285.9 million, an increase of 22% compared to the third quarter of 2022.
  • Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 1,712,177 at September 30, 2023, an increase of 19% over the third quarter of 2022.
  • Subscription business revenue was $182.9 million, an increase of 20% compared to the third quarter of 2022.
  • Subscription enrolled pets was 969,322 at September 30, 2023, an increase of 20% over the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net loss was $(4.0) million, or $(0.10) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(12.9) million, or $(0.32) per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $6.1 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $(0.9) million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Operating cash flow was $11.4 million and free cash flow was $7.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. This compared to operating cash flow of $(2.3) million and free cash flow of $(6.4) million in the third quarter of 2022. Sequentially, free cash flow improved $15.1 million from the second quarter of 2023.
  • At September 30, 2023, the Company held $265.9 million in cash and short-term investments, including $37.9 million held outside the insurance entities, with an additional $15 million available under its credit facility.
  • The Company maintained $227.0 million of capital surplus at its insurance subsidiaries. This was $60.8 million more than the estimated risk-based capital requirement of $166.2 million.

Conference Call
Trupanion’s management will host a conference call today to review its third quarter 2023 results. The call is scheduled to begin shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com/ and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-300-8521 (United States) or 1-412-317-6026 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 10182458.

About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia with over 960,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to continue to grow its enrollments and revenue, and otherwise execute its business plan. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to successfully implement our alliance with Aflac; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; and our ability to retain key personnel.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at https://www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets new pet acquisition expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s new pet acquisition expense. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.

Trupanion, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share data)
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
 (unaudited)
Revenue:       
Subscription business$182,906  $152,401  $521,369  $438,048 
Other business 102,947   81,359   291,379   221,122 
Total revenue 285,853   233,760   812,748   659,170 
Cost of revenue:       
Subscription business(1) 157,444   128,158   455,055   365,861 
Other business 93,176   75,543   266,741   204,773 
Total cost of revenue(2) 250,620   203,701   721,796   570,634 
Operating expenses:       
Technology and development(1) 5,302   6,553   15,434   18,178 
General and administrative(1) 12,664   10,314   46,817   28,907 
New pet acquisition expense(1) 17,772   22,434   60,183   67,043 
Depreciation and amortization 2,990   2,600   9,445   8,024 
Total operating expenses 38,728   41,901   131,879   122,152 
Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture 4   (57)  (140)  (168)
Operating loss (3,491)  (11,899)  (41,067)  (33,784)
Interest expense 3,053   1,408   8,380   2,680 
Other income, net (2,465)  (889)  (6,445)  (1,568)
Loss before income taxes (4,079)  (12,418)  (43,002)  (34,896)
Income tax expense (benefit) (43)  496   (472)  491 
Net loss$(4,036) $(12,914) $(42,530) $(35,387)
        
Net loss per share:       
Basic and diluted$(0.10) $(0.32) $(1.03) $(0.87)
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:       
Basic and diluted 41,536,575   40,799,819   41,344,195   40,707,677 
        
(1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30,

 Nine Months Ended September 30,
 
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
Cost of revenue$1,176  $1,472  $3,801  $5,138 
Technology and development 650   1,184   1,985   3,193 
General and administrative 3,281   3,792   14,448   9,281 
New pet acquisition expense 1,785   2,195   5,626   7,214 
Total stock-based compensation expense$6,892  $8,643  $25,860  $24,826 
        
(2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows:
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
Veterinary invoice expense$212,441  $171,112  $613,316  $473,654 
Other cost of revenue 38,179   32,589   108,480   96,980 
Total cost of revenue$250,620  $203,701  $721,796  $570,634 


Trupanion, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
 (unaudited)  
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$150,336  $65,605 
Short-term investments 115,570   156,804 
Accounts and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $690 at September 30, 2023 and $540 at December 31, 2022 277,913   232,439 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 17,386   14,248 
Total current assets 561,205   469,096 
Restricted cash 18,245   19,032 
Long-term investments 11,434   7,841 
Property, equipment and internal-use software, net 100,730   90,701 
Intangible assets, net 19,770   24,031 
Other long-term assets 18,645   18,943 
Goodwill 42,005   41,983 
Total assets$772,034  $671,627 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$8,967  $9,471 
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 29,422   32,616 
Reserve for veterinary invoices 61,338   43,734 
Deferred revenue 246,511   202,692 
Long-term debt - current portion 1,350   1,103 
Total current liabilities 347,588   289,616 
Long-term debt 127,580   68,354 
Deferred tax liabilities 2,583   3,392 
Other liabilities 4,818   4,968 
Total liabilities 482,569   366,330 
Stockholders’ equity:   
Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 42,655,394 and 41,627,208 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023; 42,041,344 and 41,013,158 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022     
Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding     
Additional paid-in capital 527,199   499,694 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,108)  (6,301)
Accumulated deficit (214,092)  (171,562)
Treasury stock, at cost: 1,028,186 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (16,534)  (16,534)
Total stockholders’ equity 289,465   305,297 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$772,034  $671,627 


Trupanion, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
 (unaudited)
Operating activities       
Net loss$(4,036) $(12,914) $(42,530) $(35,387)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization 2,990   2,600   9,445   8,024 
Stock-based compensation expense 6,892   8,643   25,860   24,826 
Other, net (549)  102   (1,134)  28 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
Accounts and other receivables (12,409)  (19,821)  (45,593)  (58,948)
Prepaid expenses and other assets 452   (1,599)  (2,761)  (4,420)
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities 2,632   45   (3,832)  748 
Reserve for veterinary invoices 5,258   3,061   17,697   63 
Deferred revenue 10,168   17,584   43,979   56,047 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 11,398   (2,299)  1,131   (9,019)
Investing activities       
Purchases of investment securities (29,458)  (78,292)  (109,389)  (125,660)
Maturities and sales of investment securities 29,713   73,280   147,365   104,492 
Cash paid in business acquisition, net of cash acquired    (2,755)     (2,755)
Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software (4,391)  (4,131)  (14,310)  (11,610)
Other 837   71   1,420   (1,431)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,299)  (11,827)  25,086   (36,964)
Financing activities       
Proceeds from debt financing, net of financing fees 24,972   (119)  60,102   54,312 
Repayment of debt financing (338)  (150)  (1,380)  (300)
Repurchases of common stock    (4)     (5,755)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 628   413   1,281   1,584 
Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding (272)  (850)  (1,296)  (3,780)
Other (150)     (150)   
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 24,840   (710)  58,557   46,061 
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net (906)  (1,268)  (830)  (1,964)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 32,033   (16,104)  83,944   (1,886)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 136,548   115,087   84,637   100,869 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period$168,581  $98,983  $168,581  $98,983 


The following tables set forth our key operating metrics:
                
 Nine Months Ended September 30,            
  2023   2022             
Total Business:               
Total pets enrolled (at period end) 1,712,177   1,439,605             
Subscription Business:               
Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 969,322   808,077             
Monthly average revenue per pet$64.63  $64.08             
Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses$428  $673             
Average pet acquisition cost (PAC)$232  $291             
Average monthly retention 98.55%  98.71%            
                
                
 Three Months Ended
 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021
Total Business:               
Total pets enrolled (at period end) 1,712,177   1,679,659   1,616,865   1,537,573   1,439,605   1,348,145   1,267,253   1,176,778 
Subscription Business:               
Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 969,322   943,958   906,369   869,862   808,077   770,318   736,691   704,333 
Monthly average revenue per pet$65.82  $64.41  $63.58  $63.11  $63.80  $64.26  $64.21  $63.89 
Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses$428  $470  $541  $641  $673  $713  $730  $717 
Average pet acquisition cost (PAC)$212  $236  $247  $283  $268  $309  $301  $306 
Average monthly retention 98.55%  98.61%  98.65%  98.69%  98.71%  98.74%  98.75%  98.74%


The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands):
        
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$11,398  $(2,299) $1,131  $(9,019)
Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software (4,391)  (4,131)  (14,310)  (11,610)
Free cash flow$7,007  $(6,430) $(13,179) $(20,629)


The following tables reflect the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands except percentages):
  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Veterinary invoice expense $212,441  $171,112  $613,316  $473,654 
Less:        
Stock-based compensation expense1  (870)  (960)  (2,565)  (3,155)
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices  (72,694)  (58,197)  (210,286)  (152,911)
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices (non-GAAP) $138,877  $111,955  $400,465  $317,588 
% of subscription revenue  75.9%  73.5%  76.8%  72.5%
         
Other cost of revenue $38,179  $32,589  $108,480  $96,980 
Less:        
Stock-based compensation expense1  (282)  (433)  (1,158)  (1,818)
Other business variable expenses  (20,482)  (17,346)  (56,455)  (51,862)
Subscription variable expenses (non-GAAP) $17,415  $14,810  $50,867  $43,300 
% of subscription revenue  9.5%  9.7%  9.8%  9.9%
         
Technology and development expense $5,302  $6,553  $15,434  $18,178 
General and administrative expense  12,664   10,314   46,817   28,907 
Less:        
Stock-based compensation expense1  (3,754)  (4,805)  (16,072)  (12,116)
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses2  (8)  (179)  (4,175)  (179)
Development expenses3  (1,594)  (2,435)  (3,417)  (5,705)
Fixed expenses (non-GAAP) $12,610  $9,448  $38,587  $29,085 
% of total revenue  4.4%  4.0%  4.7%  4.4%
         
New pet acquisition expense $17,772  $22,434  $60,183  $67,043 
Less:        
Stock-based compensation expense1  (1,679)  (2,108)  (5,433)  (7,037)
Other business pet acquisition expense  (10)  (181)  (123)  (476)
Subscription acquisition cost (non-GAAP) $16,083  $20,145  $54,627  $59,530 
% of subscription revenue  8.8%  13.2%  10.5%  13.6%
         
1Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation according to GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.3 million and $0.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.
2Consists of business acquisition transaction expenses, severance and legal costs due to certain executives' departures, and a $3.8 million non-recurring settlement of accounts receivable in the first quarter of 2023 related to uncollected premiums in connection with the transition of underwriting a third-party business to other insurers.
3As we enter the next phase of our growth, we expect to invest in initiatives that are pre-revenue, including adding new products and international expansion. These development expenses are costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant. We view these activities as uses of our adjusted operating income separate from pet acquisition spend.


The following tables reflect the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages):
        
By Segment:       
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
Subscription revenue$182,906  $152,401  $521,369  $438,048 
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices 138,877   111,955   400,465   317,588 
Subscription variable expenses 17,415   14,810   50,867   43,300 
Subscription fixed expenses* 8,069   6,160   24,753   19,354 
Subscription adjusted operating income 18,545   19,476   45,284   57,806 
Other business revenue 102,947   81,359   291,379   221,122 
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices 72,694   58,197   210,286   152,911 
Other business variable expenses 20,482   17,346   56,455   51,862 
Other business fixed expenses* 4,541   3,288   13,834   9,731 
Other business adjusted operating income 5,230   2,528   10,804   6,618 
Subscription acquisition cost 16,083   20,145   54,627   59,530 
Other business acquisition cost 10   181   123   476 
Development expenses 1,594   2,435   3,417   5,705 
Stock-based compensation expense 6,585   8,306   25,228   24,126 
Depreciation and amortization 2,990   2,600   9,445   8,024 
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses 8   179   4,175   179 
Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture 4   (57)  (140)  (168)
Operating loss (3,491)  (11,899)  (41,067)  (33,784)
        
As a percentage of revenue:Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
Subscription revenue 100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices 75.9%  73.5%  76.8%  72.5%
Subscription variable expenses 9.5%  9.7%  9.8%  9.9%
Subscription fixed expenses* 4.4%  4.0%  4.7%  4.4%
Subscription adjusted operating income 10.1%  12.8%  8.7%  13.2%
        
Other business revenue 100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices 70.6%  71.5%  72.2%  69.2%
Other business variable expenses 19.9%  21.3%  19.4%  23.5%
Other business fixed expenses* 4.4%  4.0%  4.7%  4.4%
Other business adjusted operating income 5.1%  3.1%  3.7%  3.0%


Total Business:   
 Three Months Ended September 30,
 Nine Months Ended September 30,
  
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
Revenue$285,853  $233,760  $812,748  $659,170 
Cost of paying veterinary invoices 211,571   170,152   610,751   470,499 
Variable expenses 37,897   32,156   107,322   95,162 
Fixed expenses 12,610   9,448   38,587   29,085 
Adjusted operating income 23,775   22,004   56,088   64,424 
Acquisition cost 16,093   20,326   54,750   60,006 
Development expenses 1,594   2,435   3,417   5,705 
Stock-based compensation expense 6,585   8,306   25,228   24,126 
Depreciation and amortization 2,990   2,600   9,445   8,024 
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses 8   179   4,175   179 
Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture 4   (57)  (140)  (168)
Operating loss (3,491)  (11,899)  (41,067)  (33,784)
        
As a percentage of revenue:Three Months Ended September 30,

 Nine Months Ended September 30,
  
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
Revenue 100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%
Cost of paying veterinary invoices 74.0%  72.8%  75.1%  71.4%
Variable expenses 13.3%  13.8%  13.2%  14.4%
Fixed expenses 4.4%  4.0%  4.7%  4.4%
Adjusted operating income 8.3%  9.4%  6.9%  9.8%
Acquisition cost 5.6%  8.7%  6.7%  9.1%
Development expenses 0.6%  1.0%  0.4%  0.9%
Stock-based compensation expense 2.3%  3.6%  3.1%  3.7%
Depreciation and amortization 1.0%  1.1%  1.2%  1.2%
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses %  0.1%  0.5%  %
Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture %  %  %  %
Operating loss(1.2)% (5.1)% (5.1)% (5.1)%
 

Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts operating income (loss) to remove the effect of acquisition cost, development expenses, non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses, and gain (loss) from investment in joint venture. Non-cash items, such as stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, are also excluded. Acquisition cost, development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization are expected to remain recurring expenses for the foreseeable future, but are excluded from this metric to measure scale in other areas of the business. Management believes acquisition costs primarily represent the cost to acquire new subscribers and are driven by the amount of growth we choose to pursue based primarily on the amount of our adjusted operating income period over period. Accordingly, this measure is not indicative of our core operating income performance. We also exclude development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization because some investors may not view those items as reflective of our core operating income performance.

Management uses adjusted operating income and the margin on adjusted operating income to understand the effects of scale in its non-acquisition cost and development expenses and to plan future advertising expenditures, which are designed to acquire new pets. Management uses this measure as a principal way of understanding the operating performance of its business exclusive of acquisition cost and new product exploration and development initiatives. Management believes disclosure of this metric provides investors with the same data that the Company employs in assessing its overall operations and that disclosure of this measure may provide useful information regarding the efficiency of our utilization of revenues, return on advertising dollars in the form of new subscribers and future use of available cash to support the continued growth of our business.

The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss (in thousands):
                
 Nine Months Ended September 30,            
  2023   2022             
Net loss$(42,530) $(35,387)            
Excluding:               
Stock-based compensation expense 25,228   24,125             
Depreciation and amortization expense 9,445   8,024             
Interest income (6,169)  (1,412)            
Interest expense 8,380   2,680             
Other non-operating expenses    (1)            
Income tax (benefit) expense (472)  491             
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses 4,175   179             
(Gain) loss from equity method investment (110)  (131)            
Adjusted EBITDA$(2,053) $(1,432)            
                
 Three Months Ended
 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021
Net loss$(4,036) $(13,714) $(24,780) $(9,285) $(12,914) $(13,618) $(8,855) $(7,042)
Excluding:               
Stock-based compensation expense 6,585   6,503   12,140   8,412   8,306   8,462   7,358   6,808 
Depreciation and amortization expense 2,990   3,253   3,202   2,897   2,600   2,707   2,717   2,770 
Interest income (2,389)  (2,051)  (1,729)  (1,614)  (1,018)  (297)  (97)  (80)
Interest expense 3,053   2,940   2,387   1,587   1,408   1,193   79   9 
Other non-operating expenses                (1)      
Income tax expense (benefit) (43)  (238)  (191)  (15)  496   19   (24)  1,034 
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses 8   65   4,102   193   179          
(Gain) loss from equity method investment (110)              (131)      
Adjusted EBITDA$6,058  $(3,242) $(4,869) $2,175  $(943) $(1,666) $1,178  $3,499 
 

Contacts:

Investors:
Laura Bainbridge
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
Investor.Relations@trupanion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7eac954c-3bee-40a6-9d42-5dfe3dfd5702