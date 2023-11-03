AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for October 2023

In October 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 470,702 passengers, which is a 3.6% increase compared to October 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 17.7% to 27,137 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 1.5% to 63,151 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for October 2023 were the following:

 October 2023October 2022Change
Passengers470,702454,2073.6%
Finland-Sweden139,020159,200-12.7%
Estonia-Finland285,022252,55812.9%
Estonia-Sweden46,66042,4499.9%
    
Cargo Units27,13732,959-17.7%
Finland-Sweden3,3154,251-22.0%
Estonia-Finland19,58925,219-22.3%
Estonia-Sweden4,2333,48921.3%
    
Passenger Vehicles63,15162,2131.5%
Finland-Sweden4,3125,257-18.0%
Estonia-Finland57,03554,9223.8%
Estonia-Sweden1,8042,034-11.3%

FINLAND–SWEDEN
In October 2023, the Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Kapellskär route.

ESTONIA–FINLAND
In October 2023, the Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar as well as the operations of the cruise vessel Victoria I. The cruise vessel Victoria I started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023.

ESTONIA–SWEDEN
In October 2023, the Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels.  

