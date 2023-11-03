AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for October 2023

In October 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 470,702 passengers, which is a 3.6% increase compared to October 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 17.7% to 27,137 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 1.5% to 63,151 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for October 2023 were the following:

October 2023 October 2022 Change Passengers 470 702 454 207 3.6% Finland-Sweden 139 020 159 200 -12.7% Estonia-Finland 285 022 252 558 12.9% Estonia-Sweden 46 660 42 449 9.9% Cargo Units 27 137 32 959 -17.7% Finland-Sweden 3 315 4 251 -22.0% Estonia-Finland 19 589 25 219 -22.3% Estonia-Sweden 4 233 3 489 21.3% Passenger Vehicles 63 151 62 213 1.5% Finland-Sweden 4 312 5 257 -18.0% Estonia-Finland 57 035 54 922 3.8% Estonia-Sweden 1 804 2 034 -11.3%

FINLAND–SWEDEN

In October 2023, the Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Kapellskär route.

ESTONIA–FINLAND

In October 2023, the Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar as well as the operations of the cruise vessel Victoria I. The cruise vessel Victoria I started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023.

ESTONIA–SWEDEN

In October 2023, the Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels.

