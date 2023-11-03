AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for October 2023

Tallinn, ESTONIA

In October 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 470,702 passengers, which is a 3.6% increase compared to October 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 17.7% to 27,137 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 1.5% to 63,151 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for October 2023 were the following:

 October 2023October 2022Change
Passengers470 702454 2073.6%
Finland-Sweden139 020159 200-12.7%
Estonia-Finland285 022252 55812.9%
Estonia-Sweden46 66042 4499.9%
    
Cargo Units27 13732 959-17.7%
Finland-Sweden3 3154 251-22.0%
Estonia-Finland19 58925 219-22.3%
Estonia-Sweden4 2333 48921.3%
    
Passenger Vehicles63 15162 2131.5%
Finland-Sweden4 3125 257-18.0%
Estonia-Finland57 03554 9223.8%
Estonia-Sweden1 8042 034-11.3%

                                    

FINLAND–SWEDEN
In October 2023, the Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Kapellskär route.

ESTONIA–FINLAND
In October 2023, the Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar as well as the operations of the cruise vessel Victoria I. The cruise vessel Victoria I started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023.

ESTONIA–SWEDEN
In October 2023, the Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels.  

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee

