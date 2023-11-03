AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for October 2023

In October 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 470,702 passengers, which is a 3.6% increase compared to October 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 17.7% to 27,137 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 1.5% to 63,151 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for October 2023 were the following:
|October 2023
|October 2022
|Change
|Passengers
|470 702
|454 207
|3.6%
|Finland-Sweden
|139 020
|159 200
|-12.7%
|Estonia-Finland
|285 022
|252 558
|12.9%
|Estonia-Sweden
|46 660
|42 449
|9.9%
|Cargo Units
|27 137
|32 959
|-17.7%
|Finland-Sweden
|3 315
|4 251
|-22.0%
|Estonia-Finland
|19 589
|25 219
|-22.3%
|Estonia-Sweden
|4 233
|3 489
|21.3%
|Passenger Vehicles
|63 151
|62 213
|1.5%
|Finland-Sweden
|4 312
|5 257
|-18.0%
|Estonia-Finland
|57 035
|54 922
|3.8%
|Estonia-Sweden
|1 804
|2 034
|-11.3%
FINLAND–SWEDEN
In October 2023, the Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Kapellskär route.
ESTONIA–FINLAND
In October 2023, the Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar as well as the operations of the cruise vessel Victoria I. The cruise vessel Victoria I started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023.
ESTONIA–SWEDEN
In October 2023, the Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels.
