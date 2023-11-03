Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology / INAAT Market is Expected to Reach $6.8 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology / INAAT market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.4 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $6.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Market growth is largely driven by increase in awareness about the use of INAAT for diagnosis of infectious diseases and expansion of product portfolio by prominent market players.

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology / INAAT Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $4.4 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $6.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, Technology, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity INAAT tests as point-of-care tools Key Market Driver Recent launches of INAAT consumables by prominent market players

Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market by product is categorized into assays, kits, and reagents and systems. The assays, kits, and reagents segment dominated the market in 2022, driven by various factors such as INAAT kits for infectious disease diagnosis and the availability of accurate & fast assays.

Based on technology, the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market is segmented into loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP), transcription-mediated amplification (TMA), strand displacement amplification (SDA), nicking enzyme amplification reaction (NEAR), single-primer isothermal amplification (SPIA), and other technologies. In 2022, loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) segment dominated the market. The largest share of this segment is attributed to the launch of new infectious disease diagnostic kits based on LAMP technology.

Based on applications, the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market is segmented into disease diagnosis, blood screening, and other applications. The disease diagnosis segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for faster and more reliable INAAT assays for the diagnosis of infectious diseases and the rising prevalence of these diseases.

Based on end users, the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market is segmented into hospitals, reference laboratories, academic & research institutes, and other end users. In 2022, hospitals accounted for the largest share of the market. The high availability of INAAT assays & kits, the rising number of patients with infectious diseases, and the growing use of INAAT-based tests that offer quick results are major factors driving the market growth during the forecast period.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of INAAT market. increasing in demand for technologically advanced molecular diagnostic solutions, extensive use of IVD products and rising prevalence of infectious diseases are various factors driving the growth of the market in the region.

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology / INAAT market major players covered in the report, such as:

Grifols, S.A. (Spain)

Hologic, Inc. (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Meridian Bioscience (US)

Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

bioMérieux SA (France)

Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland)

New England Biolabs (US)

QIAGEN N.V. (Germany)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy)

General Electric (US)

OptiGene Limited (UK)

Quidel Corporation (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Genomtec (Poland)

Mast Group Ltd. (UK)

Ustar Biotechnologies (China)

Jena Bioscience GmbH (Germany)

Atila BioSystems (US)

TwistDx Limited (UK)

LGC Limited (UK)

Life Sciences Advanced Technologies (US)

GenoSensor Corporation (US)

PCR Biosystems (UK)

and Among Others

The study categorizes the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market into the following segments and subsegments:

BY PRODUCT

Assays, Kits, & Reagents

Systems

BY TECHNOLOGY

Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA)

Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP)

Strand Displacement Amplification (SDA)

Helicase-dependent Amplification (HDA)

Nucleic Acid Sequence-based Amplification (NASBA)

Nicking Enzyme Amplification Reaction (NEAR)

Single Primer Isothermal Amplification (SPIA)

Other Technologies

BY APPLICATION

Disease Diagnosis Hepatitis Chlamydia trachomatis (CT) and Neisseria gonorrhoeae (NG) Influenza Covid-19 Other Disease Diagnosis

Blood Screening

Other Applications

BY END USER

Hospitals

Reference Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Other End Users

BY REGION

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Indias Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Recent Developments:

In May 2022, Hologic, Inc. (US) received CE marking for two new molecular assays, Panther Fusion EBV Quant Assay and Panther Fusion BKV Quant Assay, expanding its transplant pathogen monitoring menu on the Panther Fusion system.

In December 2021, Hologic, Inc. (US) launched Panther Trax, which offers full automation to meet high-volume testing demands and will be commercially available in the US, Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

In September 2020, Abbott (US) received approval from Health Canada for the ID NOW rapid COVID-19 testing device for use in Canada.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market based on the product, application, technology, end user, and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities).

To strategically analyse micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market.

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as product launches and approvals in the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market.

