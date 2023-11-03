Brandon Hall Group™ Launches Agency! — A Dedicated Digital Marketing Powerhouse for HR, Talent, and Learning Tech Vendors

Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group™, the preeminent independent analyst firm in the HR technology sector, is thrilled to announce the inauguration of its cutting-edge digital marketing agency, Agency! By Brandon Hall Group. This innovative venture amalgamates over 30 years of HCM industry proficiency with proven digital marketing prowess, exclusively tailored to expedite growth for HR, Talent, and Learning technology vendors.

“Understanding the intricacies of the HR technology landscape is our forte, and we envisioned crafting a marketing engine meticulously designed to propel growth for these vendors,” said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group™. “Agency! By Brandon Hall Group empowers our partners to leverage our unparalleled data, relationships, and content to captivate their ideal clientele.”

Agency! By Brandon Hall Group offers a comprehensive suite of services encompassing content marketing, organic and paid search, multi-touch attribution, account-based marketing, and more. Their approach is meticulously crafted based on in-depth buyer research, market trends, and campaign performance data. This methodology enables the creation of highly targeted go-to-market strategies for HCM solution providers.

“Conventional marketing tactics are insufficient in today’s dynamic market. Vendors require an ally deeply ingrained in this industry, capable of constructing integrated digital campaigns that yield substantial ROI,” affirmed David Forry, SVP of Brandon Hall Group™.

For further information, please visit Agency! By Brandon Hall Group.