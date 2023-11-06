Ramsey Solutions Offers 10,000 Military Veterans Financial Peace University for FREE

Nashville, Tennessee, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The numbers don’t lie: America’s military heroes are struggling with money. A recent survey conducted by Wounded Warrior Project finds 6 in 10 veterans did not have enough money to make ends meet at some point in the past year. The survey also finds the rising cost of goods is the top-rated source of financial strain.

In response, Ramsey Solutions has launched a new initiative aimed at helping military veterans take control of their money. The company is offering Financial Peace University (FPU), the No. 1 personal finance class in America, to veterans across the country at no cost.

“Veterans who’ve selflessly served to protect our freedom deserve to feel freedom for themselves and their families,” said Dave Ramsey. “It’s not just about financial education; it’s about transformation. Winning with money takes sacrifice, perseverance and determination — qualities veterans know all about. We’ll give them the tools, and they’ll get it done.”

To further support veterans, Ramsey Solutions is including three months of premium access to the EveryDollar budgeting app. Additionally, veterans who sign up for FPU will have the invaluable opportunity to participate in group coaching calls with Ramsey Solutions’ team of dedicated financial coaches.

Financial Peace University has helped close to 10 million people build wealth and take control of their money. After taking the nine comprehensive video lessons, taught by personal finance expert Dave Ramsey and his team of money experts, the average participant is debt-free within two years or less.

To sign up for FPU or for more information on this program, interested veterans can visit ramseysolutions.com/veterans.

About Ramsey Solutions:

Ramsey Solutions exists for those outside its walls, empowering people in the areas of money, business, leadership, career and mental wellness. Through its multimedia platforms, Ramsey Solutions shares life-changing content with millions every day. Its products and world-class speakers and authors bring hope to people in every stage of life. Over 1,100 Ramsey Solutions team members are committed to applying biblically based principles to work that matters. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com.