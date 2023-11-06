Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery Debut Red Velvet Hot Cocoa Cookie, Ice Cream, and Shake

Sister Brands Whip Up Festive Treats for a Limited Time

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Cookies, the home of the original Cookie Cake, and Marble Slab Creamery, the homemade small-batch ice cream franchise, invite guests to cozy up with an array of Red Velvet Hot Cocoa sweets, the latest addition to their menus, debuting this holiday season. Guests can indulge in this new flavor in the form of a cookie, a scoop of ice cream, or a shake from Nov. 6 through Dec. 31.

The Red Velvet Hot Cocoa Cookie, available at Great American Cookies, is a seasonal twist on the classic Red Velvet Cookie enhanced with a touch of hot cocoa and topped with fluffy mini marshmallows. Fans can also get a taste of the seasonal classic flavor at Marble Slab Creamery with the new Red Velvet Hot Cocoa Ice Cream, an indulgent blend of Red Velvet Ice Cream and cocoa made extra sweet with fudge sauce and sprinkled with mini marshmallows. For those who prefer a drinkable treat, the Red Velvet Hot Cocoa Shake blends Red Velvet Ice Cream and cocoa with a swirl of mallow crème and fudge sauce, all topped with a dollop of whipped cream.

Guests visiting co-branded locations of Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery may order any of these delicious products, or try an Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich featuring Red Velvet Hot Cocoa Cookies, paired with a flavor of their choice from the brand's small-batch ice cream.

“Nothing says winter like Hot Cocoa, and we love adding this extra Red Velvet twist! Red Velvet flavors are always popular at our locations, and we’re excited to roll out this innovative spin for the holidays,” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing at Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery. “We're confident it will bring warmth and joy as our guests delight in every moment during the season with a cookie, scoop, or shake in hand.”

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit www.greatamericancookies.com. For more information on Marble Slab Creamery, visit www.marbleslab.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Smokey Bones, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 400 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

About Marble Slab Creamery

Since dreaming up the frozen slab technique and serving fresh homemade, small-batch Ice Cream in-store since 1983, Marble Slab Creamery has always known how to dream big. We sprinkle our customers with imagination and promise to inspire with infinite Ice Cream possibilities to feed your curiosity and capture cravings. With our always free mix-in philosophy, delicious Ice Cream and Shakes in a variety of flavors, hand-rolled waffle cones, and Ice Cream Cakes, imagination has no limits. Today, Marble Slab Creamery is enjoyed by consumers across the globe with locations in Bahrain, Canada, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the United States. For more information, visit www.marbleslab.com.