Smart Beacons Market to Hit USD 42.90 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rising Demand for Location-Based Services and Improved Beacon Technology | Research By SNS Insider

Pune, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smart Beacons Market, as reported by SNS Insider, saw a valuation of USD 3.3 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 42.90 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.8% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.
Market Overview
Smart beacons, often referred to simply as "beacons," are small, low-energy, wireless devices equipped with Bluetooth technology. Their primary purpose is to transmit signals to nearby smartphones or other compatible devices. These signals are then utilized to determine the precise location of the device in relation to the beacon. The fundamental concept behind smart beacons is to provide contextual information and proximity-based interactions to users.
Market Analysis
The retail sector has undergone a significant transformation with the advent of smart beacons. These devices allow retailers to engage with customers in a more targeted and efficient manner. Through beacon-triggered notifications and offers, businesses can boost sales, increase customer loyalty, and gain valuable insights into consumer behavior, ultimately driving the growth of the smart beacons market. Smart beacons are increasingly being integrated with IoT ecosystems. This integration enhances the automation and connectivity of devices, resulting in a more streamlined and efficient environment. For instance, in smart buildings, beacons can assist in asset tracking, energy management, and security, contributing to the growing adoption of smart beacons across various industries. Advances in beacon technology have resulted in more reliable and cost-effective solutions. The development of low-energy Bluetooth protocols, such as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), has extended the battery life of beacons, reducing maintenance costs and making them more accessible to a broader range of applications.
Smart Beacons Market Overview & Scope:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 3.3 billion
|Market Size by 2030
|USD 42.90 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 37.8% over 2023-2030
|Key Segments
|By Standard Type (iBeacon, Eddystone, Others)
By Connectivity (Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), WiFi, Hybrid)
By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service)
By End User (Retail, Hospitality, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, BFSI, Education, Others)
|Key Market Players
|Estimate, Inc., io (Poland), Cisco Systems Inc., Aruba-Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Bluvision-HID Global Company, Leantegra Inc., Gimbal, Inc., Bluvision-HID Global Company, Accent Advanced Systems, Sensor Co., Ltd, SLU, Swirl Networks and other players
|20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours)
|If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization.
|Pricing & Purchase Options
|Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.
Key Takeaway from Smart Beacons Market Study
- iBeacon has emerged as a prominent segment, poised to dominate the market. Developed by Apple, iBeacon leverages Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology to enable precise indoor positioning and proximity detection. The iBeacon segment offers numerous advantages to businesses, making it an attractive choice for retailers and various other industries.
- The retail segment of the smart beacons market has witnessed significant growth due to the immense benefits it offers to both retailers and customers. Retailers are increasingly turning to smart beacons to gain a competitive edge in an ever-evolving marketplace.
Recent Developments
- Beacon Power Services, a burgeoning Nigerian energy tech company, has successfully closed a substantial $2.7 million seed round, marking a significant milestone in its quest to revolutionize the energy landscape in Nigeria and beyond. This recent infusion of capital will undoubtedly empower Beacon Power Services to accelerate its mission to provide sustainable, affordable, and reliable energy solutions to the Nigerian market.
- The worlds of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency have witnessed a historic merger as the Binance Smart Chain and BNB Beacon Chain have come together under a new unified brand. The synergies between these chains aims to accelerate the development of decentralized applications, making them more accessible and affordable for users worldwide.
Market Dynamics Analysis
One of the key drivers propelling the market's growth is the increasing demand for location-based services and proximity marketing solutions. Smart beacons enable precise, real-time location tracking, facilitating personalized experiences for consumers and improving operational efficiency for businesses. Furthermore, the rising adoption of smart cities and the Internet of Things (IoT) is another significant driver, as smart beacons play a pivotal role in enhancing urban infrastructure and public services. On the other hand, there are restraints to consider, such as concerns regarding privacy and data security, which have led to regulatory scrutiny. The saturation of the market with multiple proprietary beacon protocols can also pose challenges for interoperability and adoption. In addition, the threat of competition from alternative technologies like RFID and Wi-Fi-based solutions is an ever-present concern for smart beacon manufacturers. Despite these challenges, the smart beacons market continues to expand, driven by the promise of seamless, context-aware user experiences and the integration of beacon technology into various industries, ranging from retail and healthcare to transportation and logistics.
Key Regional Developments
North America, particularly the United States, has been at the forefront of innovation in the smart beacons market. The region's advanced infrastructure, coupled with a high level of consumer tech-savviness, has created a conducive environment for smart beacon deployment. Europe has seen significant growth in the adoption of smart beacons, with retail and transportation being the primary drivers. Retailers in the region are using smart beacons to personalize in-store shopping experiences, deliver location-based offers, and gather valuable customer insights. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the market, driven by the rising demand for location-based services and the booming e-commerce industry.
Impact of Recession
The impact of an ongoing recession on the smart beacons market is a complex interplay of challenges and opportunities. Recessions often encourage businesses to innovate and diversify their product offerings to cater to new market demands. In the case of smart beacons, this can lead to the development of new applications and use cases that were previously unexplored. For example, smart beacons may find applications in contactless delivery services, helping businesses adapt to changing consumer preferences driven by the recession.
