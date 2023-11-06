ICG : Notification of Major Holdings

| Source: Intermediate Capital Group plc Intermediate Capital Group plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BYT1DJ19
Issuer Name
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
BlackRock, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
03-Nov-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
06-Nov-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reachedBelow 5%Below 5%Below 5%Below 5%
Position of previous notification (if applicable)4.8300000.1800005.010000 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BYT1DJ19 Below 5% Below 5%
Sub Total 8.ABelow 5%Below 5%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Securities Lending  Below 5%Below 5%
Sub Total 8.B1 Below 5%Below 5%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD  CashBelow 5%Below 5%
Sub Total 8.B2 Below 5%Below 5%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Cayman 1 LP   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Group Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Finance Europe Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)BlackRock Fund Advisors   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock HK Holdco Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)BlackRock Cayman 1 LP   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)BlackRock Group Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)BlackRock Finance Europe Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)BlackRock Canada Holdings LP   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)BlackRock Cayman 1 LP   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)BlackRock Group Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)BlackRock Finance Europe Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited   

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650
12. Date of Completion
6th November 2023
13. Place Of Completion
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.