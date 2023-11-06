America's Diner Honors America's Heroes: Denny's to Celebrate Military Personnel with Free Original Grand Slam on Friday, November 10th

Spartanburg, SC, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Veterans Day, Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN) will continue its longstanding tradition of honoring America’s Veterans by offering a free Original Grand Slam to all active and retired military personnel as a special thank you for their service to our country. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. (store open) to noon on Friday, November 10, 2023, with a valid military ID or DD 214.

"Denny’s believes in the power that good food has on bringing people together," said Kelli Valade, chief executive officer and president of Denny's. “We are honored to celebrate America’s heroes and look forward to thanking them with a free Original Grand Slam on Friday. With so many Veterans as part of our Denny’s family, we are thrilled to continue to support this important community and recognize their dedication to our country."

Denny’s Original Grand Slam is among the brand's most popular breakfast entrees. The hearty and craveworthy meal includes two delicious and fluffy buttermilk pancakes, two bacon strips, two sausage links, and two eggs cooked any way.

For more information about Denny's or to find a participating location near you, please visit www.dennys.com.

