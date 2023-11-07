Blockchain Intelligence Group Expands Its Global Reach With Spanish Language Integration In Its Cryptocurrency Investigation And Compliance Suite

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins , Blockchain Intelligence Group , and TerraZero is pleased to announce the addition of the Spanish language to its offerings of cryptocurrency investigations and compliance services. This strategic move comes in response to the proliferating demand for cryptocurrency solutions in Spanish-speaking countries. It is a pivotal step to acknowledging the vast business potential in these markets.

Crypto Adoption in Spanish-Speaking Countries

Spanish-speaking countries have witnessed a remarkable surge in cryptocurrency adoption in recent years. In El Salvador, Bitcoin became a legal tender in 2021, and the government introduced the Bitcoin wallet Chivo, which has been downloaded by millions of users. Argentina has seen over 8 million users on the cryptocurrency exchange Ripio, which also offers a debit card for spending cryptocurrency globally. In Mexico, Bitso, another cryptocurrency exchange, boasts more than 6 million users and provides a remittance service for sending money to Mexico from other countries using cryptocurrency.

This trend is also reflected in the rest of the Spanish-speaking regions. Countries such as Spain, Brazil, and Colombia have embraced cryptocurrencies, recognizing their potential to revolutionize financial systems and increase financial inclusion.

This trend has created a growing demand for localized blockchain analytics tools to combat financial crime and thwart money laundering and terrorist financing activities. Blockchain Intelligence Group’s investigations and compliance suite aims at securing the financial system and safeguarding consumers from potential scams and fraud. In addition, this ecosystem of tools contributes to continuing the growth of the digital asset industry by ensuring a safer more compliance driven environment.

Vast Market Opportunity Unlocked

The integration of the Spanish language into Blockchain Intelligence Group’s investigation and compliance suite acknowledges the immense market opportunity presented by Spanish-speaking countries. By catering to this audience, Blockchain Intelligence Group is poised to tap into the burgeoning opportunities of the digital asset ecosystem in these regions. The Spanish-speaking community represents a vast market with a collective population of more than 475 million people, offering substantial potential for blockchain-based services, and demand for investigations and risk management solutions.

Recognizing this potential, Blockchain Intelligence Group has made it a priority to provide localized services and support to Spanish-speaking clients. The addition of Spanish language capabilities positions the company as a valuable resource for cryptocurrency businesses, financial institutions, and government agencies looking to navigate cryptocurrencies in these countries.

Spanish-language CCI training

One of the highlights of this expansion is the ongoing availability of Spanish-language training through Blockchain Intelligence Group's Certified Cryptocurrency Investigator (CCI) programs. This comprehensive training program equips professionals with the knowledge and tools required to conduct thorough investigations and achieve compliance with local and global regulations. With all the CCI training programs already available in Spanish, BIG is equipping Spanish-speaking professionals with the necessary knowledge tailored to digital asset investigations and compliance needs of the future.

The CCI training program covers a wide range of essential topics, including blockchain technology, the dark web, illicit use, and advanced obfuscation techniques. By offering this training in Spanish, Blockchain Intelligence Group is empowering professionals across Spanish-speaking countries to stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

Lance Morginn, President of Blockchain Intelligence Group, expressed his enthusiasm for this strategic expansion, saying, "Our goal has always been to provide cryptocurrency investigation and compliance solutions to clients around the world. By adding Spanish language capabilities to our suite of services, and our existing localized CCI training programs, we are reinforcing our commitment to serving the growing digital asset sector in Spanish-speaking countries.”

