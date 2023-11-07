Landstar to Participate in Stephens 2023 Annual Investment Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced today its participation in Stephens 2023 Annual Investment Conference. Landstar’s "fireside chat" discussion begins at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 14. It will be broadcast live via the Internet at www.investor.landstar.com; click on "Webcasts." The Stephens 2023 Annual Investment Conference webcast will be available on Landstar’s website through November 22. For more information about the webcast, please contact Landstar’s Investor Relations department at 904-390-1305 or email dtempleton@landstar.com.

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.