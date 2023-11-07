Questex’s Silverlinings Announces the Cloud Executive Summit Conference Program Expands with New Sessions, Speakers and Sponsors

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silverlinings’ Cloud Executive Summit, an exclusive two-day symposium built for senior executives looking to discuss and debate the challenges and opportunities presented by the cloud industry, today announces the conference program has expanded with new sessions, speakers and sponsors. The Summit is produced by Questex and takes place December 6-7 at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa in Sonoma, CA. Register here.



Silverlinings Founder Steve Saunders said, “We’ve put a terrific program together with key topics and thought leaders from around the industry. The Summit is the perfect place for senior cloud executives to come together to learn more about the critical challenges and opportunities in the cloud industry. Additionally, we are excited to unveil our research, which will reveal vital information on key issues.”

The Cloud Executive Summit is produced by both the Silverlinings and Fierce Telecom editorial teams and offers a robust program including cloud business cases, interactive agile workshops as well as keynotes, panels and moderated small group discussions that will help attendees identify and solve deployment challenges presented by industry experts.

Two new sessions added to the program include 5G & The Cloud and Debate: Open Source in the Cloud: A Debate on Innovation, Security and Sustainability.

Leaders in the cloud industry added to the agenda include:

Chris Hristov, Assistant Vice President, Network Engineering and Automation, AT&T

Steven Wilson, Head of Public Cloud, Dish Network

Joe Duffy, Founder and CEO, Pulumi

Serena Blanks, Deputy Director for Architecture & Engineering, City of San Diego

Kailem Anderson, Vice President and General Manager: Global Products and Delivery, Blue Planet, a division of Ciena

Prakash Sangam, Founder and Principal, Tantra Analyst

View the agenda here.

The Summit will feature industry leading sponsors and partners in a variety of format and connection opportunities, including Blue Planet as Platinum Partner, Red Hat as Research Partner, and Aviatrix as Supporting Partner.

Kailem Anderson, Vice President, Portfolio & Engineering, Blue Planet, a division of Ciena said, “Digital transformation is a key priority for network operators and automation is critical in the process. Our mission in Blue Planet is to help network operators automate the service lifecycle to create incredible customer experiences, improve operational agility, reduce costs, and accelerate digital transformation and the Cloud Executive Summit would be an opportunity to forward our goal.”

For sponsorship opportunities, click here.

