White Collar Defense Partner Joins Growing Dallas Office

Dallas, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Barrett R. Howell has joined the firm’s Dallas office as a partner in the White Collar Defense & Investigations group. Barrett has been defending companies and individuals in high-stakes white collar criminal fraud investigations, prosecutions, and civil enforcement actions for over two decades. Barrett is a strategic problem solver who helps clients navigate the minefield of federal investigations by proactively identifying approaches to avoid indictments, lawsuits, and enforcement actions.

Barrett has extensive experience defending companies and executives embroiled in federal criminal investigations and prosecutions, as well as civil fraud investigations and enforcement actions. He has represented clients in a wide range of industries including healthcare, telemedicine, pharmaceuticals, and financial services. Barrett has navigated clients to successful outcomes in connection with alleged securities, accounting, and financial transactions fraud, healthcare fraud, bribery and corruption, kickbacks, and money laundering. For example, Barrett has achieved successful outcomes for clients in investigations, enforcement actions, and criminal prosecutions involving alleged False Claims Act violations, fraudulent healthcare claims submissions, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and Anti-Kickback Statute violations, inducement payments, and insider trading. Barrett’s proactive approach often helps clients avoid indictment and minimize financial disruptions.

Barrett’s addition advances the strategic growth of Blank Rome’s Dallas office and adds white collar litigation capabilities to the growing team, which opened its doors in July with a powerhouse combination of leading corporate, real estate, and finance attorneys with national practices. The office also welcomed tax and ESOP partner Jason C. Ray in September.

“We are excited to welcome Barrett to our Dallas office,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Chair and Managing Partner. “With more than 20 years of experience, Barrett is a highly respected litigator, known for his defense counsel in healthcare and securities fraud matters. His combined record of success, deep industry knowledge, and commitment to the Dallas market will benefit our clients and continue our strategic growth in the region and across key practice areas.”

Barrett has represented clients before numerous federal and state agencies such as the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Department of Health & Human Services Office of Inspector General, the Department of Defense, the Food & Drug Administration, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Secret Service, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and multiple offices of state attorneys general.

“Barrett is a great addition to the white collar team,” said Jerry D. Bernstein, Partner and Co-Chair of the firm’s White Collar Defense & Investigations group. “He is a trusted advisor to his clients, which enables him to manage their government investigations and related enforcement proceedings effectively and efficiently. Following the DOJ’s creation of two COVID-19 fraud strike forces this summer, we have seen an uptick in healthcare criminal investigatory activity in northern and southern Texas. Barrett’s experience helping clients who work in the healthcare industry will be extremely valuable during this rise in healthcare fraud enforcement activity.”

“Blank Rome is highly regarded for its litigation bench, particularly in the white collar defense and investigations space, and the firm has strong, national capabilities in the related areas of securities and finance that will complement my practice and offer many opportunities for cross-practice work,” noted Barrett. “This move is also a tremendous opportunity for me to contribute to the firm’s strategic growth in Dallas, a thriving legal market. Blank Rome’s Dallas team is top-tier and I’m privileged to be a part of it, and am looking forward to working with them to expand the office and support our clients in Dallas and nationally.”

Barrett earned his J.D. from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, and his B.A. and B.B.A. from Emory University. Barrett is Chambers USA ranked for Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations, has been repeatedly recognized by D Magazine as one of the best Criminal Defense: White Collar lawyers in Dallas, and has been recommended by The Legal 500.

