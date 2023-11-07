Lesaka continues strong growth trajectory and achieves upper end of revenue guidance

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSAK; JSE: LSK) today released results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2023 (“Q1 2024”).



Performance Highlights for Q1 2024 :

Revenue of $136.1 million (ZAR 2.5 billion) 1 in Q1 2024, compared to $124.8 million (ZAR 2.1 billion) 1 for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022 (“Q1 2023”). In South African Rand (“ZAR”) revenue grew 19%, driven by strong year-on-year growth in both the Merchant and Consumer Divisions.

in Q1 2024, compared to $124.8 million (ZAR 2.1 billion) for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022 (“Q1 2023”). In South African Rand (“ZAR”) revenue grew 19%, driven by strong year-on-year growth in both the Merchant and Consumer Divisions. A return to operating profitability with an operating income of $0.2 million (ZAR 4.2 million) for the quarter, improving from an operating loss of $4.7 million (ZAR 80.0 million) in Q1 2023, driven by the turnaround in the Consumer Division and growth in the Merchant Division.

The net loss continued to narrow, at $5.7 million (ZAR 105.6 million) 1 . This compares to a net loss of $10.7 million (ZAR 183.2 million) 1 in Q1 2023 and represents a 42% improvement in ZAR.

. This compares to a net loss of $10.7 million (ZAR 183.2 million) in Q1 2023 and represents a 42% improvement in ZAR. Group Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure and reconciled in Attachment B, of $8.7 million (ZAR 162.5 million) 1 representing an improvement of 108% compared to the Q1 2023 Group Adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 million (ZAR 71.9 million) 1 . In ZAR Group Adjusted EBITDA increased by 126%.

representing an improvement of 108% compared to the Q1 2023 Group Adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 million (ZAR 71.9 million) . In ZAR Group Adjusted EBITDA increased by 126%. Continued year-on-year growth in profitability in the Merchant Division, delivering Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $8.1 million (ZAR 150.2 million) 1 in Q1 2024 compared to $7.9 million (ZAR 135.2 million) in Q1 2023, an increase of 11% in ZAR. The outlook remains positive as the Merchant business extends its footprint in Southern Africa’s informal market.

in Q1 2024 compared to $7.9 million (ZAR 135.2 million) in Q1 2023, an increase of 11% in ZAR. The outlook remains positive as the Merchant business extends its footprint in Southern Africa’s informal market. The Consumer Division reported its fourth consecutive quarter of profitability, delivering Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million (ZAR 46.6 million) 1 in Q1 2024, compared to a loss of $1.4 million (ZAR 23.9 million) 1 in Q1 2023. With the divisional turnaround complete, initiatives to grow the Consumer Division are yielding positive results with revenue increasing 13% in ZAR, off a reduced cost base and in a challenging operating environment.

in Q1 2024, compared to a loss of $1.4 million (ZAR 23.9 million) in Q1 2023. With the divisional turnaround complete, initiatives to grow the Consumer Division are yielding positive results with revenue increasing 13% in ZAR, off a reduced cost base and in a challenging operating environment. Continued momentum in achieving positive net cash provided by operating activities of $3.4 million (ZAR 63.2 million) in Q1 2024, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $7.7 million (ZAR 131.2 million) in Q1 2023.

Guidance for fiscal 2024 re-affirmed.

Lesaka Group CEO Chris Meyer said: “It has been yet another encouraging quarter for us. We achieved a major milestone by returning to profitability at an operating level for the quarter.”

Mr. Meyer added, “In a tough economic environment the continued growth in all our key revenue drivers demonstrates the resilience of our business model and the relevance of our services to our customers. We will continue to innovate and extend the positive impact we are having on the lives of South Africa’s small merchants and grant beneficiaries as the digitalization trend in the informal economy continues.”

(1) Average exchange rates applicable for the quarter: ZAR 18.71 to $1 for Q1 2024, ZAR 17.13 to $1 for Q1 2023 and ZAR 18.74 to $1 for Q4 2023. The ZAR weakened 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during Q1 2024 when compared to Q1 2023 and (0.2%) when compared to the prior sequential quarter (Q4 2023).

Summary Financial Metrics

Three months ended

Three months ended Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Q1 ’24 vs Q1 ’23 Q1 ’24 vs Q4 ’23 Q1 ’24 vs Q1 ’23 Q1 ’24 vs Q4 ’23 (All figures in USD ‘000s except per share data) USD ‘000’s

(except per share data) % change in USD % change in ZAR Revenue 136,089 124,786 133,149 9 % 2 % 19 % 2 % GAAP operating income (loss) 228 (4,671 ) (6,631 ) nm nm nm nm Net loss attributable to Lesaka (5,651 ) (10,696 ) (11,909 ) (47 %) (53 %) (42 %) (53 %) GAAP loss per share ($) (0.09 ) (0.17 ) (0.19 ) (48 %) (53 %) (44 %) (53 %) Group Adjusted EBITDA(1) 8,719 4,199 8,449 108 % 3 % 127 % 3 % Fundamental loss per share ($)(1) - (0.08 ) (0.04 ) nm nm nm Fully-diluted weighted average shares (‘000’s) 63,805 62,445 63,805 2 % - n/a n/a Average period USD / ZAR exchange rate 18.71 17.13 18.74 9 % (0 %) n/a n/a

(1) Group Adjusted EBITDA, fundamental loss and fundamental loss per share are non-GAAP measures and are described below under “Use of Non-GAAP Measures—Group Adjusted EBITDA, and —Fundamental net loss and fundamental loss per share.” See Attachment B for a reconciliation of GAAP net loss attributable to Lesaka to Group Adjusted EBITDA, and GAAP net loss to fundamental net loss and loss per share.

Factors Impacting Comparability of Q1 2024 and Q1 2023 Results

Higher revenue: Our revenues increased 19% in ZAR, primarily due to an increase in low margin prepaid airtime sales and other value added services, as well as higher transaction, insurance and lending revenues, which was partially offset by lower hardware sales revenue in our POS hardware distribution business given the lumpy nature of bulk sales;

Our revenues increased 19% in ZAR, primarily due to an increase in low margin prepaid airtime sales and other value added services, as well as higher transaction, insurance and lending revenues, which was partially offset by lower hardware sales revenue in our POS hardware distribution business given the lumpy nature of bulk sales; Operating income generated: Operating income was achieved following years of operating losses as a result of the various cost reduction initiatives in Consumer implemented in prior periods as well as the contribution from Connect;

Operating income was achieved following years of operating losses as a result of the various cost reduction initiatives in Consumer implemented in prior periods as well as the contribution from Connect; Higher net interest charge: The net interest charge increased to $4.5 million (ZAR 83.1 million) from $3.6 million (ZAR 62.1 million) primarily due to higher interest rates; and

The net interest charge increased to $4.5 million (ZAR 83.1 million) from $3.6 million (ZAR 62.1 million) primarily due to higher interest rates; and Foreign exchange movements: The U.S. dollar was 9% stronger against the ZAR during Q1 2024 compared to the prior period, which adversely impacted our U.S. dollar reported results.

Results of Operations by Segment and Liquidity

Our chief operating decision maker is our Group Chief Executive Officer and he evaluates segment performance based on segment earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted for items mentioned in the next sentence (“Segment Adjusted EBITDA”). We do not allocate once-off items, stock-based compensation charges, certain lease charges, depreciation and amortization, impairment of goodwill or other intangible assets, other items (including gains or losses on disposal of investments, fair value adjustments to equity securities, fair value adjustments to currency options), interest income, interest expense, income tax expense or loss from equity-accounted investments to our reportable segments. See Attachment B for a reconciliation of GAAP net income before tax to Group Adjusted EBITDA.

Merchant

Merchant Division revenue was $121.4 million in Q1 2024, up 21% compared to Q1 2023 in ZAR. Segment revenue increased due to the increase in low margin prepaid airtime sales and other value-added services, which was partially offset by lower hardware sales revenue given the lumpy nature of bulk sales. The increase in Segment Adjusted EBITDA is primarily due to higher sales activity, which was partially offset by lower hardware sales. Connect records a significant proportion of its airtime sales in revenue and cost of sales, while only earning a relatively small margin. This significantly depresses the Segment Adjusted EBITDA margins shown by the business. Our Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as Segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue) for Q1 2024 and Q1 2023 was 6.6% and 7.2%, respectively.

Consumer

Consumer Division revenue was $15.6 million in Q1 2024, 13% higher in ZAR compared to Q1 2023 and. Segment revenue increased primarily due to more transaction fees generated from the higher EPE account holders base, higher insurance revenues, and an increase in lending revenue as a result of an increase in loan originations. This increase in revenue, together with the cost reduction initiatives initiated in fiscal 2022 and through fiscal 2023, have translated into a turnaround in the Consumer Division and the realization of sustained positive Segment Adjusted EBITDA for four consecutive quarters. Our Segment Adjusted EBITDA (loss) margin for Q1 2024 and 2023 was 15.9% and (9.3%), respectively.

Group costs

Our group costs primarily include employee related costs in relation to employees specifically hired for group roles and costs related directly to managing the US-listed entity; expenditures related to compliance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002; non-employee directors’ fees; legal fees; group and US-listed related audit fees; and directors’ and officers’ insurance premiums. Our group costs for Q1 2024 decreased compared with the prior period due to lower external audit, legal and consulting fees and lower provision for executive bonuses, which was partially offset by higher employee costs.

Cash flow and liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, our cash and cash equivalents were $35.1 million and comprised of U.S. dollar-denominated balances of $2.2 million, ZAR-denominated balances of ZAR 586.7 million ($31.0 million), and other currency deposits, primarily Botswana pula, of $1.9 million, all amounts translated at exchange rates applicable as of September 30, 2023. The increase in our unrestricted cash balances from June 30, 2023, was primarily due to a positive contribution from our Merchant and Consumer operations, which was partially offset by the utilization of cash reserves to fund certain scheduled repayments of our borrowings, purchase ATMs and safe assets, and to make an investment in working capital.

Outlook for the Second Quarter 2024 (“Q2 2024”) and Full Fiscal Year 2024 (“FY 2024”)

While we report our financial results in USD, we measure our operating performance in ZAR, and as such we provide our guidance accordingly.

For Q2 2024, the quarter ending December 31, 2023, we expect:

Revenue between ZAR 2.65 billion and ZAR 2.75 billion.

Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 170 million and ZAR 180 million.

We re-affirm our outlook for FY 2024, the year ending June 30, 2024. We expect:

Revenue between ZAR 10.7 billion and ZAR 11.7 billion.

Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 680 million and ZAR 740 million.

Management has provided its outlook regarding Group Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and excludes certain charges. Management has not reconciled this non-GAAP financial measure to the corresponding GAAP financial measure because guidance for the various reconciling items is not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because they cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of the company's control and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

Earnings Presentation for Q1 2024 Results

Our earnings presentation for Q1 2024 will be posted to the Investor Relations page of our website prior to our earnings call.

Webcast and Conference Call

Lesaka will host a webcast and conference call to review results on November 8, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time which is 3:00 p.m. South Africa Standard Time (“SAST”). A replay of the results presentation webcast will be available on the Lesaka investor relations website following the conclusion of the live event.

Webcast Details

The results webcast can be accessed by using the following link: https://bit.ly/48M4stP



Participants using the webcast will be able to ask questions by raising their hand and then asking the question “live.”

Conference Call Dial-in:

US Toll-Free: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

South Africa Toll-Free: + 27 87 551 7702 or +27 87 550 3946

Participants using the conference call dial-in will be unable to ask questions.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

U.S. securities laws require that when we publish any non-GAAP measures, we disclose the reason for using these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The presentation of Group Adjusted EBITDA, Group Adjusted EBITDA margin, fundamental net (loss) income, fundamental (loss) earnings per share, and headline (loss) earnings per share are non-GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Measures

Group Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for non-operational transactions (including loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments), loss from equity-accounted investments, stock-based compensation charges, lease adjustments and once-off items. Lease adjustments reflect lease charges and once-off items represents non-recurring expense items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued. Group Adjusted EBITDA margin is Group Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Fundamental net loss and fundamental loss per share

Fundamental net loss and loss per share is GAAP net loss and loss per share adjusted for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (net of deferred taxes), stock-based compensation charges, and unusual non-recurring items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Fundamental net loss and loss per share for fiscal 2024 also includes an impairment loss related to an equity-accounted investment and a reversal of allowance for doubtful loan receivable. Fundamental net loss and loss per share for fiscal 2023 also includes a net gain on disposal of equity-accounted investments, unrealized currency loss related to our non-core business which we are in the process of winding down and an impairment loss related to an equity-accounted investment.

Management believes that the Group Adjusted EBITDA, fundamental net (loss) income and fundamental (loss) earnings per share metrics enhance its own evaluation, as well as an investor’s understanding, of our financial performance. Attachment B presents the reconciliation between GAAP net loss attributable to Lesaka and these non-GAAP measures.

Headline (loss) earnings per share (“H(L)EPS”)

The inclusion of H(L)EPS in this press release is a requirement of our listing on the JSE. H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated using net (loss) income which has been determined based on GAAP. Accordingly, this may differ to the headline (loss) earnings per share calculation of other companies listed on the JSE as these companies may report their financial results under a different financial reporting framework, including but not limited to, International Financial Reporting Standards.

H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated as GAAP net (loss) income adjusted for the impairment losses related to our equity-accounted investments and (profit) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment. Attachment C presents the reconciliation between our net (loss) income used to calculate (loss) earnings per share basic and diluted and H(L)EPS basic and diluted and the calculation of the denominator for headline diluted (loss) earnings per share.

About Lesaka (www.lesakatech.com)

Lesaka Technologies, (Lesaka™) is a South African Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver superior financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. Lesaka’s mission is to drive true financial inclusion for both merchant and consumer markets through offering affordable financial services to previously underserved sectors of the economy. Lesaka offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The Lesaka journey originally began as “Net1” in 1997 and later rebranded to Lesaka (2022), with the acquisition of Connect. As Lesaka, the business continues to grow its systems and capabilities to deliver meaningful fintech-enabled, innovative solutions for South Africa’s merchant and consumer markets.

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit www.lesakatech.com for additional information about Lesaka Technologies (Lesaka ™).

LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited Three months ended September 30, 2023 2022 (In thousands) REVENUE $ 136,089 $ 124,786 EXPENSE Cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support 107,490 100,528 Selling, general and administration 22,515 22,931 Depreciation and amortization 5,856 5,998 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 228 (4,671 ) REVERSAL OF ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL EMI LOAN RECEIVABLE 250 - GAIN ON DISPOSAL OF EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENT - 248 INTEREST INCOME 449 411 INTEREST EXPENSE 4,909 4,036 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE (3,982 ) (8,048 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE 264 31 NET LOSS BEFORE LOSS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS (4,246 ) (8,079 ) LOSS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS (1,405 ) (2,617 ) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LESAKA $ (5,651 ) $ (10,696 ) Net loss per share, in United States dollars: Basic loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders $ (0.09 ) $ (0.17 ) Diluted loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders $ (0.09 ) $ (0.17 )









LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited (A) September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 (In thousands, except share data) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,141 $ 35,499 Restricted cash 19,865 23,133 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of - September: $170; June: $509 and other receivables 27,939 25,665 Finance loans receivable, net of allowance of - September: $4,393; June: $3,582 35,735 36,744 Inventory 27,754 27,337 Total current assets before settlement assets 146,434 148,378 Settlement assets 26,352 15,258 Total current assets 172,786 163,636 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - September: $35,331; June: $36,563 27,663 27,447 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE 5,655 4,731 EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 2,253 3,171 GOODWILL 133,139 133,743 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of - September: $33,619; June: $30,173 117,595 121,597 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 9,859 10,315 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, including reinsurance assets 77,822 77,594 TOTAL ASSETS 546,772 542,234 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term credit facilities for ATM funding 19,754 23,021 Short-term credit facilities 8,983 9,025 Accounts payable 13,595 12,380 Other payables 35,105 36,297 Operating lease liability - current 1,722 1,747 Current portion of long-term borrowings 3,630 3,663 Income taxes payable 1,292 1,005 Total current liabilities before settlement obligations 84,081 87,138 Settlement obligations 25,362 14,774 Total current liabilities 109,443 101,912 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 45,713 46,840 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - LONG TERM 4,081 3,138 LONG-TERM BORROWINGS 130,587 129,455 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities 2,253 1,982 TOTAL LIABILITIES 292,077 283,327 REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK 79,429 79,429 EQUITY LESAKA EQUITY: COMMON STOCK Authorized: 200,000,000 with $0.001 par value; Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: September: 63,638,912; June: 63,640,246 83 83 PREFERRED STOCK Authorized shares: 50,000,000 with $0.001 par value; Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: September: -; June: - - - ADDITIONAL PAID-IN-CAPITAL 337,490 335,696 TREASURY SHARES, AT COST: September: 25,244,286; June: 25,244,286 (288,238 ) (288,238 ) ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (196,081 ) (195,726 ) RETAINED EARNINGS 322,012 327,663 TOTAL LESAKA EQUITY 175,266 179,478 NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST - - TOTAL EQUITY 175,266 179,478 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 546,772 $ 542,234

(A) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.











LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited Three months ended September 30, 2023 2022 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (5,651 ) $ (10,696 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,856 5,998 Movement in allowance for doubtful accounts receivable and finance loans receivable 1,525 1,049 Movement in interest payable 1,764 26 Fair value adjustment related to financial liabilities (34 ) 63 Gain on disposal of equity-accounted investments - (248 ) Loss from equity-accounted investments 1,405 2,617 Reversal of allowance for doubtful loans receivable (250 ) - Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment (36 ) (208 ) Facility fee amortized 227 249 Stock-based compensation charge 1,759 1,462 Dividends received from equity accounted investments - 21 Increase in accounts receivable and other receivables (2,345 ) (2,943 ) Increase in finance loans receivable (488 ) (3,581 ) Increase in inventory (479 ) (279 ) Increase (Decrease) in accounts payable and other payables 375 (438 ) Increase in taxes payable 308 642 Decrease in deferred taxes (562 ) (1,394 ) Net cash provided by (used) in operating activities 3,374 (7,660 ) Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (2,809 ) (4,501 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 284 417 Acquisition of intangible assets (135 ) - Proceeds from disposal of equity-accounted investment - 253 Loan to equity-accounted investment - (112 ) Repayment of loans by equity-accounted investments - 112 Net change in settlement assets (11,237 ) (1,884 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13,897 ) (5,715 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from bank overdraft 59,574 146,068 Repayment of bank overdraft (62,793 ) (136,922 ) Long-term borrowings utilized 2,471 1,059 Repayment of long-term borrowings (2,629 ) (1,580 ) Proceeds from issue of shares 21 6 Acquisition of treasury stock - (185 ) Net change in settlement obligations 10,696 1,987 Net cash provided by financing activities 7,340 10,433 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (443 ) (8,487 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,626 ) (11,429 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period 58,632 104,800 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period $ 55,006 $ 93,371









Lesaka Technologies, Inc.

Attachment A

Operating segment revenue, operating (loss) income and operating (loss) margin:

Three months ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 and June 30, 2023

Three months ended Change - actual Change – constant exchange rate(1) Sep 30, 2023

Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Q1 ’24 vs Q1 ’23 Q1 ’24 vs Q4 ’23 Q1 ’24 vs Q1 ’23 Q1 ’24 vs Q4 ’23 Key segmental data, in ’000, except margins Revenue: Merchant $ 121,361 $ 109,782 $ 115,193 11 % 5 % 21 % 5 % Consumer 15,580 15,004 16,487 4 % (6 %) 13 % (6 %) Subtotal: Operating segments 136,941 124,786 133,149 10 % 3 % 20 % 3 % Intersegment eliminations (852 ) - - nm nm nm nm Consolidated revenue $ 136,089 $ 124,786 $ 133,149 9 % 2 % 19 % 2 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Merchant $ 8,061 $ 7,893 $ 8,228 2 % (2 %) 12 % (2 %) Consumer 2,480 (1,394 ) 2,481 nm (0 %) nm (0 %) Group costs (1,822 ) (2,300 ) (2,260 ) (21 %) (19 %) (13 %) (20 %) Group Adjusted EBITDA 8,719 4,199 8,449 108 % 3 % 127 % 3 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA (loss) margin (%) Merchant 6.6 % 7.2 % 7.1 % Consumer 15.9 % (9.3 %) 15.0 % Group Adjusted EBITDA (loss) margin 6.4 % 3.4 % 6.3 %

(1) – This information shows what the change in these items would have been if the USD/ ZAR exchange rate that prevailed during Q1 2024 also prevailed during Q1 2023 and Q4 2023.









Loss from equity-accounted investments:

The table below presents the relative loss from our equity-accounted investments:

Three months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 % change Finbond $ (1,445 ) $ (2,631 ) (45 %) Share of net loss (278 ) (1,521 ) (82 %) Impairment (1,167 ) (1,110 ) 5 % Other 40 14 186 % Share of net income 40 14 186 % Loss from equity-accounted investments $ (1,405 ) $ (2,617 ) (46 %)









Lesaka Technologies, Inc.

Attachment B

Reconciliation of GAAP loss attributable to Lesaka to Group Adjusted EBITDA loss:

Three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Three months ended September 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 Loss attributable to Lesaka - GAAP $ (5,651 ) $ (10,696 ) $ (11,909 ) Loss from equity accounted investments 1,405 2,617 2,535 Net loss before (earnings) loss from equity-accounted investments (4,246 ) (8,079 ) (9,374 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 264 31 (1,844 ) Loss before income tax expense (3,982 ) (8,048 ) (11,218 ) Reversal of allowance for doubtful EMI loans receivable (250 ) - - Net (gain) loss on disposal of equity-accounted investment - (248 ) 12 Impairment loss - - 7,039 Unrealized Loss FV for currency adjustments 102 - 179 Operating income/(loss) after PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) (4,130 ) (8,296 ) (3,988 ) PPA amortization (amortization of acquired intangible assets) 3,608 3,928 3,590 Operating income/(loss) before PPA amortization after net interest (non-GAAP) (522 ) (4,368 ) (398 ) Interest expense 4,909 4,036 5,159 Interest income (449 ) (411 ) (584 ) Operating income/(loss) before PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) 4,387 (332 ) 4,761 Depreciation (excluding amortization of intangibles) 2,248 2,070 2,203 Stock-based compensation charges 1,759 1,462 1,354 Lease adjustments 696 812 651 Once-off items 78 598 64 Group Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP $ 8,719 $ 4,199 $ 8,449





Three months ended September 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 Once-off items comprises: Transaction costs $ 78 $ 203 $ 58 Non-recurring revenue not allocated to segments - - (1,469 ) Employee misappropriation of company funds - - 1,152 Expenses incurred related to closure of legacy businesses - 395 244 Separation of employee expense - - 79 $ 78 $ 598 $ 64









Once-off items are non-recurring in nature, however, certain items may be reported in multiple quarters. For instance, transaction costs include costs incurred related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued. The transactions can span multiple quarters, for instance in fiscal 2022 we incurred significant transaction costs related to the acquisition of Connect over a number of quarters, and the transactions are generally non-recurring.

Non-recurring revenue not allocated to segments includes once off revenue recognized that we believe does not relate to either our Merchant or Consumer divisions. Employee misappropriation of company funds represents a once-off loss incurred. Expenses incurred related to close of legacy businesses represents costs incurred related to subsidiaries which we are in the process of deregistering/ liquidation and therefore we consider these costs non-operational and ad hoc in nature. We incurred separation costs related to the termination of certain senior-level employees, including an executive officer and senior managers, during fiscal 2023 and we consider these specific terminations to be of a non-recurring nature.

Expenses incurred related to close of legacy businesses represents costs incurred related to subsidiaries which we are in the process of deregistering/ liquidation and therefore we consider these costs non-operational and ad hoc in nature.

Reconciliation of GAAP net loss and loss per share, basic, to fundamental net loss and loss per share, basic:

Three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Net (loss) income

(USD '000) (L)PS, basic

(USD) Net (loss) income

(ZAR '000) (L)PS, basic

(ZAR) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP (5,651 ) (10,696 ) (0.09 ) (0.17 ) (105,635 ) (183,231 ) (1.66 ) (2.93 ) Intangible asset amortization, net 2,625 2,828 49,104 48,432 Stock-based compensation charge 1,759 1,462 32,797 25,045 Impairment of equity method investment 1,167 1,110 22,084 19,015 Reversal of allowance for doubtful EMI loans receivable (250 ) - (4,741 ) - Transaction costs 78 203 1,465 3,478 Net loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments - (248 ) - (4,248 ) Non core international - unrealized currency loss - 395 - 6,767 Fundamental (272 ) (4,946 ) - (0.08 ) (4,926 ) (84,742 ) (0.08 ) (1.36 )









Lesaka Technologies, Inc.

Attachment C

Reconciliation of net loss used to calculate loss per share basic and diluted and headline loss per share basic and diluted:

Three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

2023 2022 Net loss (USD’000) (5,651 ) (10,696 ) Adjustments: Impairment of equity method investments 1,167 1,110 Net loss on sale of equity-accounted investments - (248 ) Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment - (208 ) Tax effects on above - 58 Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000) (4,484 ) (9,984 ) Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000) 63,805 62,445 Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000) 63,805 62,445 Headline loss per share: Basic, in USD (0.07 ) (0.16 ) Diluted, in USD (0.07 ) (0.16 )





Calculation of the denominator for headline diluted loss per share

Three months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP 63,805 62,445 Denominator for headline diluted loss per share 63,805 62,445

Weighted average number of shares used to calculate headline diluted loss per share represents the denominator for basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest plus the effect of dilutive securities under GAAP. We use this number of fully-diluted shares outstanding to calculate headline diluted loss per share because we do not use the two-class method to calculate headline diluted loss per share.



