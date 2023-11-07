NewtekOne, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Company Focuses on Quarter-over-Quarter Sequential Growth



Conference Call Tomorrow 8:30 AM ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEWT), announced today its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

This is NewtekOne's third quarter reporting, and second full quarter reporting, as a financial holding company following the Company's completion of its acquisition of National Bank of New York City ("NBNYC") (renamed Newtek Bank, N.A.) and the withdrawal of its BDC election, on January 6, 2023. NewtekOne now consolidates the results of its former portfolio companies (now subsidiaries) and no longer uses investment company accounting. As a result, some prior-period and year-over-year comparisons are difficult, and we believe it is important to analyze many of our financial metrics on linked-quarter basis. Additionally, when analyzing NewtekOne, we also believe it is important to consider the Company's time-tested, differentiated business model which has provided multiple streams of income from its various businesses, as well as its operating structure which does not use branches, traditional bankers, brokers or business development officers to source business opportunities and instead relies upon the NewTracker(R) system which provides approximately 1,000 unique business referrals each day.

NewtekOne Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net income was $10.0 million, or $0.38 per basic common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a 46.2% increase on a per share basis over net income of $6.9 million, or $0.26 per basic common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Net interest income was $8.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023; an increase of 42.1% over $5.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Total assets were $1.4 billion at September 30, 2023, unchanged compared to $1.4 billion at June 30, 2023.

Total borrowings were $648.7 million at September 30, 2023; a decrease of 7.0% from $697.4 million million at June 30, 2023.

Loans held for investment were $773.9 million at September 30, 2023; an increase of 5.9% over $730.7 million at June 30, 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents were $223.7 million, including $68.7 million of restricted cash, at September 30, 2023; a decrease of 12.7% from to $256.3 million, including $66.7 million of restricted cash, at June 30, 2023.

Net interest margin 2 was 2.71% for the three months ended September 30, 2023; an increase of 29.7% over 2.09% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

was 2.71% for the three months ended September 30, 2023; an increase of 29.7% over 2.09% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") of 22.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2023; an increase of 45.8% over 15.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Return on average assets ("ROAA") 1,2 of 2.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2023; an increase of 40.0% over 2.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

of 2.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2023; an increase of 40.0% over 2.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Efficiency ratio 2 of 67.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2023; a decrease of 12.1% compared to 77.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Efficiency ratio 2 of 67.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2023; a decrease of 12.1% compared to 77.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Tier-1 leverage ratio 2 was 14.6% at September 30, 2023; an increase of 39.0% over 10.5% at June 30, 2023

was 14.6% at September 30, 2023; an increase of 39.0% over 10.5% at June 30, 2023 On October 20, 2023, the Company paid its third quarterly cash dividend as a financial holding company of $0.18 per share to shareholders of record as of October 10, 2023.

The Company is forecasting full year 2023 earnings per share in a range of $1.60 to $1.80, and has met or exceeded its previously issued 2023 quarterly earnings forecasts for the first nine months of 2023.

The Company is currently forecasting full year 2024 earnings per share in a range of $1.80 to $2.00.



NewtekOne Financial Highlights Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Net income was $28.5 million, or $1.10 per basic common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Net interest income was $18.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Newtek Bank, N.A.

Total deposits were $432.6 million at September 30, 2023, which represents a 217.4% increase in deposits, compared to $141.6 million in deposits at NBNYC at December 31, 2022.

Insured deposits represented approximately 83.7% of total deposits at September 30, 2023.

Net interest margin 2 was 3.49% for the three months ended September 30, 2023; an increase of 9.4% over 3.19% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

was 3.49% for the three months ended September 30, 2023; an increase of 9.4% over 3.19% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. ROTCE 1 ,2 of 39.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2023; an increase of 24.0% over 32.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

ROAA 1,2 of 5.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2023; an increase of 8.2% over 4.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Efficiency ratio 1,2 of 49.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2023; a decrease of 16.4% compared to 58.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

of 49.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2023; a decrease of 16.4% compared to 58.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Total risk-based capital ratio 2 was 25.0% at September 30, 2023, a decrease of 15.0% from 29.4% at June 30, 2023.

Tier-1 leverage ratio2 was 14.9% at September 30, 2023; a decrease of 11.8% from 16.9% at June 30, 2023.

Lending Highlights

In April 2023, the Company began funding SBA 7(a) loans out of Newtek Bank with Preferred Lender Program (PLP) status.

Total SBA 7(a) loan fundings of $209.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023; an increase of 7.1% over $195.9 million of SBA 7(a) loans funded for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Total SBA 7(a) loan fundings of $554.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The Company forecasts $830 million in total SBA 7(a) loan fundings for 2023, which would represent a 7.0% increase over 2022.

Newtek Bank closed $17.7 million of SBA 504 loans for the three months ended September 30, 2023; an increase of 7.9% over $16.4 million SBA 504 loans closed for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Total SBA 504 loan closings of $82.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Barry Sloane, President, Chairman and CEO commented, "After acquiring National Bank of New York City on January 6, 2023, we were able to fully transition our lending operations to the newly named Newtek Bank, National Association, in the second quarter of 2023, and have now demonstrated, through two full quarters of performance, our ability to perform and deliver strong results to our shareholders. Our unique and forward-thinking business model was able to produce strong results for Newtek Bank, as well as positive performance metrics at NewtekOne, the financial holding company.”

Mr. Sloane continued, “Newtek Bank had a net interest margin of 3.49%; a 9.4% increase from 3.19% from the prior quarter. In addition, return on average assets was 5.3%; a 8.2% increase from 4.9% in the prior quarter, and return on tangible common equity was 39.8%; a 24.0% increase from 32.1% in the prior quarter. The bank’s efficiency ratio for the third quarter 2023 was 49.1%; a 16.4% decrease compared to 58.7% in the second quarter of 2023. We believe all of these metrics demonstrate that Newtek Bank has an extremely bright future based upon its unique business model and opportunities to grow its well-capitalized balance sheet.”

Further commenting on NewtekOne's performance metrics, Mr. Sloane said, “We also demonstrated attractive returns with growth features in NewteOne's non-banking and banking activities. Net interest margin for the third quarter 2023 was 2.71%; a 29.7% increase from 2.09% in the prior quarter, return on average assets was 2.8%; a 40.0% increase from 2.0% in the prior quarter, and return on tangible common equity was 22.6%; a 45.8% increase from 15.5% in the prior quarter. Furthermore, in the third quarter 2023, NewtekOne demonstrated capital levels that we view as above the norm for bank holding companies for CET1 ratio, total risk-based capital ratio, and Tier 1 leverage ratio at 15.1%, 17.7%, and 14.6%, respectively. We believe these metrics leave us well positioned for continued growth, as they are well in excess of regulatory minimums and we believe are above what is typical for conventional banks and bank holding companies.”

Mr. Sloane further commented, “We also achieved SBA 7(a) loan fundings for the third quarter 2023 of $209.9 million and maintained our level of deposits over the second quarter of 2023 and, as such, we believe Newtek Bank is very well positioned to utilize its excess cash to fund loans in the fourth quarter 2023 and the first quarter 2024. We have clearly communicated that deposit gathering in 2023 was focused on bringing in deposits digitally, primarily through high-yield savings accounts, and that our plan for 2024 will be to bring lower-cost deposits in the commercial demand deposit and commercial money market areas that are more transactional in nature and therefore require additional infrastructure and human talent, which is currently being put in place at Newtek Bank. Important to note, is that our non-banking, reoccurring revenue activities at our Newtek Payments, Newtek Insurance, Newtek Payroll and Newtek Technology vertical businesses performed well, with profits growing over 2022 levels. Our non-bank subsidiary business verticals act as an anchor for our business portal, the Newtek Advantage ® , which provides direct access to our Newtek business and financial solutions and is a true differentiator for our clients. At the end of October 2023, we rolled out the Newtek Advantage, unveiling this offering to 5,000 existing NewtekOne clients that are now aware of the multiple ways in which NewtekOne can help independent business owner customers become more successful by reducing their risk, growing their revenue, and reducing expenses by partnering with NewtekOne to process their business. During tomorrow’s conference call, we will address how we have integrated our offerings into our technology to make our offerings frictionless and seamless, so that clients can experience how we can assist them in their business to achieve higher levels of efficiency."

Mr. Sloane concluded, “In the third quarter 2023, we are also proud to illuminate the completion of a public SEC-registered debt offering of $40 million, the continued payment of a quarterly $0.18 per share dividend to shareholders and earnings per share of $0.38 to our common shareholders. We continue to progress quarter by quarter as we operate as a financial holding company, and believe analysts and investors will become more familiar with our unique model that does not rely on branches, traditional bankers, brokers or business development officers. We look forward to addressing the investment community and analyst community on our conference call tomorrow morning.”

Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the third quarter 2023 financial results will be hosted by Barry Sloane, President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, M. Scott Price, Chief Financial Officer, and Nicholas Leger, Chief Accounting Officer, tomorrow, Wednesday, November 8, 2023, 8:30 a.m. ET.

Please note, to attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at NewtekOne, Inc. Q3 2023 Financial Results Conference Call . To receive a dial-in number, participants are requested to register at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. The corresponding presentation will be available in the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of the Investor Relations portion of NewtekOne's website at NewtekOne, Inc. Q3 2023 Financial Results Conference Call . A replay of the call with the corresponding presentation will be available on NewtekOne's website shortly following the live presentation and will be available for a period of 90 days.

Note Regarding Dividend Payments

Amount and timing of dividends, if any, remain subject to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.

NewtekOne ®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries, provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business (“SMB”) market. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.) , Business Lending , SBA Lending Solutions , Electronic Payment Processing , Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting) , eCommerce , Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing , Insurance Solutions , Web Services , and Payroll and Benefits Solutions .

Newtek ® , NewtekOne ® , Newtek Bank, National Association TM, Your Business Solutions Company®, Newtek Advantage ® and One Solution for All Your Business Needs® are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995. Information regarding the Company’s assets under supervision, capital ratios, risk-weighted assets, supplementary leverage ratio and balance sheet data consists of preliminary estimates. These statements and other forward-looking statements herein are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. In addition, earnings per share guidance reflects risks, uncertainties and assumptions with respect to facts and circumstances that are beyond our control, in particular concerning interest rates, monetary policy and prevailing economic conditions (including the impacts from a government shutdown ) during the relevant periods, any of which may differ significantly from our assumptions about the applicable period, causing our actual operating results, including our earnings per share, to differ materially from the stated guidance. See “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on NewtekOne's website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings), and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE: NewtekOne, Inc.

NEWTEKONE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(In Thousands, except for Per Share Data) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Financial Holding

Company (Unaudited) Investment Company Accounting Cash and due from banks $ 17,646 $ 53,692 Restricted cash 68,702 71,914 Interest bearing deposits in banks 137,346 — Total cash and cash equivalents 223,694 125,606 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 33,138 — Loans held for sale, at fair value 70,467 19,171 Loans held for sale, at LCM 48,450 — Loans held for investment, at fair value 492,987 505,268 Loans held for investment, at amortized cost, net of deferred fees and costs 280,934 — Allowance for credit losses (8,209 ) — Loans held for investment, at amortized cost, net 272,725 — Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 3,657 — Settlement receivable 63,957 — Joint ventures (cost of $37,865 and $23,314), respectively 40,713 23,022 Controlled investments (cost of $0 and $131,495), respectively — 259,217 Non-control investments (cost of $1,360 and $1,360), respectively 1,360 1,360 Goodwill and intangibles 27,157 — Right of use assets 6,502 6,484 Deferred tax asset, net 8,656 — Servicing assets 36,774 30,268 Other assets 50,697 28,506 Total assets $ 1,380,934 $ 998,902 LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 20,316 $ — Interest-bearing 412,243 — Total deposits 432,559 — Borrowings 648,700 539,326 Dividends payable 4,769 — Lease liabilities 7,947 7,973 Deferred tax liabilities, net — 19,194 Due to participants 21,235 35,627 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 38,691 21,424 Total liabilities 1,153,901 623,544 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock (par value $0.02 per share; authorized 20 shares, 20 and 20 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 19,738 — Common stock (par value $0.02 per share; authorized 200,000 shares, 24,645 and 24,609 issued and outstanding, respectively) 491 492 Additional paid-in capital 192,712 354,243 Retained earnings 14,276 20,623 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (184 ) — Total shareholders' equity 227,033 375,358 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,380,934 $ 998,902





NEWTEKONE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In Thousands, except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Financial Holding Company 2022

Investment

Company 2023

Financial Holding Company 2022

Investment

Company Interest income Debt securities available-for-sale $ 437 $ — $ 1,083 $ — Loans and fees on loans 23,232 8,804 60,341 23,915 Interest from affiliates — 753 — 2,087 Other interest earning assets 3,068 — 6,580 — Total interest income 26,737 9,557 68,004 26,002 Interest expense Deposits 5,211 — 10,738 — Notes and securitizations 11,005 5,488 28,806 14,433 Bank and FHLB borrowings 2,443 1,331 10,127 2,695 Notes payable related party — 98 — 284 Total interest expense 18,659 6,917 49,671 17,412 Net interest income 8,078 2,640 18,333 8,590 Provision for credit losses 3,446 — 7,339 — Net interest income after provision for credit losses 4,632 2,640 10,994 8,590 Noninterest income Dividend income 388 7,224 1,397 20,051 Loan servicing asset revaluation (1,951 ) (1,624 ) (1,566 ) (3,964 ) Servicing income, net of amortization 4,604 3,575 13,304 9,931 Net gains on sales of loans 12,718 14,767 32,452 49,953 Net gain (loss) on loans under the fair value option 2,802 (3,908 ) 13,069 (12,415 ) Technology and IT support income 5,495 — 18,667 — Electronic payment processing income 11,192 — 32,196 — Other noninterest income 7,648 5,264 22,594 9,381 Total noninterest income 42,896 25,298 132,113 72,937 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits expense 15,300 4,772 53,837 14,380 Technology services expense 2,738 — 10,007 — Electronic payment processing expense 4,816 — 14,159 — Professional services expense 3,168 1,509 9,766 4,322 Other loan origination and maintenance expense 3,403 8,296 9,791 21,900 Depreciation and amortization 812 58 2,517 181 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 417 Other general and administrative costs 4,308 1,823 13,814 5,619 Total noninterest expense 34,545 16,458 113,891 46,819 Net income before taxes 12,983 11,480 29,216 34,708 Income tax expense 3,011 118 671 175 Net income 9,972 11,362 28,545 34,533 Dividends to preferred shareholders (400 ) — (1,049 ) — Net income available to common shareholders $ 9,572 $ 11,362 $ 27,496 $ 34,533 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.47 $ 1.10 $ 1.43 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.47 $ 1.10 $ 1.43

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

(dollars and number of shares in thousands) As of and for the three months ended Newtek Bank, N.A. September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Numerator: Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) $ 7,831 $ 5,974 Average Total Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP) 81,043 76,838 Deduct: Average Goodwill and Intangibles (non-GAAP) 2,146 2,195 Denominator: Tangible Average Common Equity (non-GAAP) $ 78,897 $ 74,643 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) 39.8 % 32.1 % Return on Average Assets Numerator: Net Income (GAAP) $ 7,831 $ 5,974 Denominator: Average Assets (non-GAAP) 584,182 485,633 Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP) 5.3 % 4.9 % Efficiency Ratio Numerator: Non-Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 14,759 $ 16,243 Net Interest Income (GAAP) 5,089 3,771 Non-Interest Income (GAAP) 24,984 23,920 Denominator: Total Income $ 30,073 $ 27,691 Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) 49.1 % 58.7 %





(dollars and number of shares in thousands) As of and for the three months ended NewtekOne, Inc. September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Numerator: Net Income (GAAP) $ 9,972 $ 6,853 Average Total Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP) 222,390 224,956 Deduct: Preferred Stock (GAAP) 19,738 19,738 Average Common Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP) 202,652 205,218 Deduct: Average Goodwill and Intangibles (non-GAAP) 27,445 27,889 Denominator: Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) $ 175,207 $ 177,329 Return on Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) 22.6 % 15.5 % Return on Average Assets Numerator: Net Income (GAAP) $ 9,972 $ 6,853 Denominator: Average Assets (non-GAAP) 1,435,365 1,341,534 Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP) 2.8 % 2.0 % Efficiency Ratio Numerator: Non-Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 34,545 $ 40,149 Net Interest Income (GAAP) 8,078 5,673 Non-Interest Income (GAAP) 42,896 46,428 Denominator: Total Income $ 50,974 $ 52,101 Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) 67.8 % 77.1 % Tangible Book Value Per Share Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 227,033 $ 221,215 Deduct: Goodwill and Intangibles (GAAP) 27,157 27,595 Numerator: Total Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP) $ 199,876 $ 193,620 Denominator: Total Number of Shares Outstanding 24,645 24,615 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) $ 8.11 $ 7.87 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share Total Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP) $ 199,876 $ 193,620 Deduct: Preferred Stock (GAAP) 19,738 19,738 Numerator: Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) $ 180,138 $ 173,882 Denominator: Total Number of Shares Outstanding 24,645 24,615 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) $ 7.31 $ 7.06



