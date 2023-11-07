AFARAK GROUP SE: CHANGE IN CORPORATE MANAGEMENT

21:30 London, 23:30 Helsinki, 7 November 2023 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

The Board of Directors of the Company has today appointed Christoph Kemper, General Manager of Elektrowerk Weisweiler GmbH (“EWW”), as the Chief Technical Officer of Afarak Group as of 7 November 2023. Christoph Kemper will also continue in his current position in EWW.

