ROHM Completes Acquisition of New Production Site

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced they have completed acquisition of the assets of Solar Frontier’s former Kunitomi Plant located in Japan, based on its basic agreement signed with Solar Frontier. The Plant will be operated by LAPIS Semiconductor, a subsidiary of the ROHM Group, as its Miyazaki Plant No. 2. It will become the Group's main production site for SiC power devices and is aiming to start operation during 2024.

The ROHM Group will continue to strengthen its production capacity in accordance with its Medium-Term Management Plan while keeping abreast of market conditions and will thoroughly enhance its BCM system to ensure a stable supply of products to customers.

Outline of Miyazaki Plant No. 2

  • Location: 1815 Taziri, Kunitomi-cho, Higashimorokata-gun, Miyazaki, Japan
  • Site area: Approximately 400,000 m2
  • Total floor area: Approximately 230,000 m2
  • Acquisition price: Not disclosed
  • Acquisition date: November 7, 2023

Notes:
1. Solar Frontier plans to continue to use part of the site and buildings as its business office (lease).
2. ROHM’s announcement of July 12, 2023: Expanding production capacity for SiC power devices: ROHM will acquire new production site.

