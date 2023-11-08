Oxbridge Re Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results on November 14, 2023

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ: OXBR) announced that it plans to hold a conference call on Tuesday November 14, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the third quarter and nine months ending ended September 30, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release after the close of the market on the same day. Oxbridge Re’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.



Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below.

Date: November 14, 2023 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time Listen-only toll-free number: 800 343-4136 Listen-only international number: +1 203 518-9814

Passcode (required): OXBRIDGE

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact InComm Conferencing at 201 493-6280 or 877 804-2066



A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day of the call and via the Investor Information section of Oxbridge’s website at www.OxbridgeRe.com until November 28, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853 International replay number: +1 201-612-7415 Replay passcode: 13742639

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (www.oxbridgere.com) (NASDAQ: OXBR) (NASDAQ: OXBRW) (“Oxbridge Re”) is a Cayman Islands exempted company. Oxbridge Re currently operates through its primary active subsidiaries, SurancePlus, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

SurancePlus: is a Web3-focused subsidiary that currently leverages blockchain technology to democratize access to high-return reinsurance contracts via digital securities. In its first offering, SurancePlus innovated upon Oxbridge Re NS’ existing product to issue digitized reinsurance securities that comply with US Securities laws and offer greater investment flexibility. Oxbridge Re plans to expand the digital securities offered through SurancePlus into several new investment areas over the coming years. (https://suranceplus.com)





Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited: A licensed reinsurer that provides reinsurance business solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States.





Oxbridge Re NS: A licensed reinsurer that operates as a special purpose vehicle/side-car providing third-party accredited investors with access to reinsurance contracts with returns uncorrelated to the financial markets. This is done through the use of a participating note.





Oxbridge Acquisition Corp: Oxbridge Re is also the founding and lead investor of the sponsor of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: OXAC), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), that recently completed its business combination with Jet.AI Inc, which currently trades under symbol “JTAI”.





The company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols “OXBR” and “OXBRW,” respectively.



