Parexel Named 2023 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association ACE Award Honoree

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel , one of the world’s largest clinical research organizations (CROs) providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services, today announced it has been recognized with the 2023 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association’s (HBA) “Advancement. Commitment. Engagement (ACE) Award,” which recognizes companies for their creation and implementation of initiatives that deliver impactful outcomes designed to close the gender gap in the healthcare ecosystem. Parexel was one of two companies chosen as a result of the strong outcomes from its business initiative “Priority: Advancing Women in Leadership.” The company received the award today at the HBA Annual Conference in Chicago, Ill.



“This exciting recognition further reflects Parexel’s investment in a gender-equitable corporate culture where there is a strong commitment to the advancement of careers for women across all levels of the organization,” said Peyton Howell, Chief Operating and Growth Officer. “Championing gender diversity and inclusion not only provides an environment for our colleagues to flourish but also encourages us to be more innovative in better serving the needs of our customers and patients.”

Parexel’s “Priority: Advancing Women in Leadership” initiative focuses on enhancing gender representation and cultivating a stronger presence of women in senior positions ranging from director to vice president across its global workforce. The program has demonstrated notable impact on Parexel’s bottom line since its inception in 2013, contributing to sales advancement, improved financial performance, increased employee retention and gender equity. The program has resulted in an increase in the number of women in global leadership roles within the organization, with 47.4% of roles vice president and above across the organization being held by women, up from 33.5% in 2014. In addition, 18.9% of women at the vice president and above level in the U.S. are women of color, up from 8.6% in 2014.

Parexel’s receipt of the HBA ACE Award follows several recent industry awards this year recognizing the company’s commitment to building a diverse and inclusive workplace, including:

Aida Sabo, Senior Vice President, Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, was a recipient of the 2023 Women in Leadership Executive Impact Award from Linkage for her dedication to nurturing a workplace culture that celebrates gender diversity and inclusion and her exceptional commitment to advancing women leaders at Parexel and beyond.

Amy McKee, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Global Head, Oncology Center of Excellence, was named a 2023 HBA Luminary for her contributions to the healthcare industry and serving as a role model in actively mentoring and helping advance other women’s careers.

Parexel was selected as one of the 2023 Triangle Business Journal’s Leaders in Diversity award winners for its notable accomplishments in diversity and inclusion, including its gender initiatives, “Discussions on Diversity” report, diversity committee launches and employee DE&I training.

Parexel was recognized as “Sponsor of the Year” by Black Women in Clinical Research (BWICR), a network for Black women to connect and share knowledge in the clinical research industry. Parexel was the first CRO sponsor of BWICR and has collaborated with this organization on several initiatives, including supporting Parexel’s efforts to recruit diverse talent.

HBA is a global not-for-profit organization dedicated to furthering the advancement and impact of women in the business of healthcare. ACE Award recipients are selected by an independent panel of healthcare industry leaders for their demonstrated efficacy in advancing female talent. Award criteria include measurable results, business performance, stewardship, execution and sustainability.

Parexel is among the world’s largest clinical research organizations (CROs), providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services to help life-saving treatments reach patients faster. Leveraging the breadth of our clinical, regulatory and therapeutic expertise, our team of more than 21,000 global professionals works in partnership with biopharmaceutical leaders, emerging innovators and sites to design and deliver clinical trials with patients in mind, increasing access and participation to make clinical research a care option for anyone, anywhere. Our depth of industry knowledge and strong track record gained over the past 40 years is moving the industry forward and advancing clinical research in healthcare’s most complex areas, while our innovation ecosystem offers the best solutions to make every phase of the clinical trial process more efficient. With the people, insight and focus on operational excellence, we work With HeartTM every day to treat patients with dignity and continuously learn from their experiences, so every trial makes a difference. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

