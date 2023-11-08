Tunnel to Towers Foundation Joins #MissionZero Campaign to Empower Veteran Homeownership with Zero Down

Staten Island, New York, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of those who have served our country, proudly announces its support for the #MissionZero campaign. This initiative, spearheaded by Realtor.com® in collaboration with a coalition of real estate, media, and veteran service organizations, aims to educate Veterans and servicemembers about their ability to purchase a home with zero down payment using Veterans Affairs home loan benefits.

The #MissionZero campaign is built on the foundation of a shocking revelation: only 3 in 10 Veterans are aware they can buy a home without any down payment through VA loans. With a commitment to change this statistic, the campaign will utilize the powerful platforms of News Corp's media outlets, such as the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal, in addition to the resources of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and other partners such as Veterans United to spread awareness and ensure that every Veteran and service member understands the full extent of the benefits they have earned.

Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, emphasizes the importance of the initiative: “It’s our duty to serve those who have served us, and ensuring that our Veterans are aware of the full benefits they’re entitled to is a crucial part of that service. The VA home loan benefit is a token of gratitude for their immense sacrifice, and it’s disheartening to see such a powerful tool underutilized. Through the #MissionZero campaign, we are committed to educating every Veteran and service member about their ability to buy a home with zero down, enabling them to secure a part of the American dream they fought to protect.”

By joining the #MissionZero campaign, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation reaffirms its ongoing mission to support military families and Veterans. The campaign’s efforts align closely with the Foundation’s objectives, creating synergy that will help amplify the message and reach more veterans with this critical information.

Veterans and military personnel can learn more about their VA home loan benefits and the #MissionZero campaign by visiting www.realtor.com/veterans.

About Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For more than 20 years, the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org.

