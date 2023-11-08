CTERA Makes History with Its Third Consecutive Year Named Leader in GigaOm's Distributed Cloud File Storage Radar

New York, NY, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA, proudly announces its designation as the top Leader and Outperformer in GigaOm's Distributed Cloud File Storage Radar report for the third consecutive year. GigaOm, renowned for its hands-on, practitioner-driven research and analysis, has recognized CTERA for “excellent execution” of cyber resiliency capabilities and a “very comprehensive and desirable” set of features.

GigaOm highlights CTERA's cyber resiliency capabilities, commending significant innovation of newly launched features such as CTERA Ransom Protect, a home-grown, AI based, ransomware protection engine that “propels the solution ahead,” CTERA Vault WORM compliance, as well as for CTERA’s instant disaster recovery capabilities that allow CTERA Filers to be fully operational while metadata is being synchronized in the background.

“Our latest radar report highlights key distributed cloud file storage vendors and equips IT decision-makers with the information needed to select the best fit for their business and use case requirements,” said Arjan Timmerman and Max Mortillaro, analysts at GigaOm. “This year, we have continued to place CTERA in the top leadership position after evaluating its compelling feature set. We have also deemed the company an ‘Outperformer’ based on its ongoing innovation and promising roadmap.”

GigaOm also positioned CTERA ahead of the competition in the area of Data Sovereignty, based on CTERA’s Cloud Storage Routing capability that allows granular data placement across multiple cloud regions, and secure data erasure features for the “right to be forgotten,” in alignment with GDPR and other privacy regulations.

"Three years and counting — GigaOm has once again spotlighted CTERA as the Leader in cloud file services, positioning us at the pinnacle of its Radar report for Distributed Cloud File Storage above our peers,” said Oded Nagel, CEO, CTERA. “But beyond accolades, our position on the report attests to our focus on our foundational mission - to provide cyber-resilient hybrid cloud storage to a world constantly under threat from cyber-attacks. Every nod from top analysts is reminding us why we began this journey and inspires us to continue to further innovate."

For full details of the report, read GigaOm Radar for Distributed Cloud File Storage

