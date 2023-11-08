Adtelligent Inc. has been named among the fastest-growing companies in North America according to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for two consecutive years

LEWES, Del., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adtelligent Inc., one of the leading innovators in the programmatic advertising market, was ranked No.301 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. For the last three yeasts, the company grew by 441%.



"We are proud of the fact that once again, Adtelligent has been named one of the most successful companies in North America! The best recognition for us is the trust and loyalty of our clients. Our platforms offer clients immediate and tangible benefits: publishers experience a substantial increase in advertising revenue, while advertisers enjoy a marked improvement in the performance of their advertising campaigns. This effect ensures the constant growth of our company's profit, its technological development, and the introduction of new progressive technologies," remarked Denys Tymchyk, CEO and co-founder of Adtelligent Inc.

Adtelligent Supply Side Platform and header bidding solutions provide publishers with complete control, extensive analytics, and robust reporting tools for optimal inventory management. Our Demand Side Platform is a game-changer for advertisers, providing them with proven traffic sources and reliable user data to help them reach their target audience in the most effective ways possible. We are committed to staying ahead of the curve, constantly pushing the boundaries to ensure our products are on the cutting edge of innovation.

"Our mission is to empower our customers by returning control over the selling process to them. We believe in the power of transparency and the positive impact it can have on our clients' margins. By using our solutions, our clients can experience this positive impact firsthand," stated Yurii Gorokhov, CTO and co-founder of Adtelligent Inc.

Overall, 2023 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth from 201% to 222,189% from 2019 to 2022, with a median increase of 497%.

"Each year, I look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners as these companies truly demonstrate how important new ideas are to progressing our society and the world, especially during difficult times," said Paul Silverglate, Deloitte US Head of Executive Accelerators. "While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, I'm encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work, and perseverance can lead to success."

"As a growing company, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary, and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Adtelligent

Adtelligent is a global advertising technology company that provides in-house solutions allowing online media companies, digital sales houses, and ad networks to monetize their websites and applications' advertising inventory effectively. The company offers technologies to manage supply-side partners (SSP) and demand-side partners (DSP). The company also has a Header Bidding Platform that streamlines the ad selling process and ensures ad revenue optimization. Adtelligent unique business approach delivers cutting-edge advertising technologies to more than 20,000 publishers globally, helping them facilitate revenue growth and capitalize on the digital advertising market. Visit https://adtelligent.com/about/ to learn more about our programmatic advertising solutions.