Beer Institute Releases September 2023 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for September 2023:
The September 2023 estimate is 13,200,000 barrels, a decrease of 7.4% compared to September 2022 removals of 14,256,962.
|Domestic Tax Paid - TTB
|(31 Gallon Barrels)
|Month
|2022
|2023
|Percent Change
|Volume Change
|January
|11,603,285
|11,160,146
|-3.8%
|-443,139
|February
|10,864,950
|10,973,990
|1.0%
|109,040
|March
|15,358,367
|14,429,656
|-6.0%
|-928,711
|April
|13,562,901
|12,811,000
|-5.5%
|-751,901
|May
|14,450,839
|12,681,000
|-12.2%
|-1,769,839
|June
|16,334,962
|14,745,000
|-9.7%
|-1,589,962
|July
|13,970,196
|13,184,000
|-5.6%
|-786,196
|August
|14,969,444
|13,976,000
|-6.6%
|-993,444
|September
|14,256,962
|13,200,000
|-7.4%
|-1,776,033
|YTD
|125,371,906
|117,160,792
|-6.5%
|-8,211,114
The October 2023 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on December 7, 2023.
