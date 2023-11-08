Beer Institute Releases September 2023 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for September 2023:

The September 2023 estimate is 13,200,000 barrels, a decrease of 7.4% compared to September 2022 removals of 14,256,962.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB
(31 Gallon Barrels)
Month 2022 2023 Percent Change Volume Change
January 11,603,285 11,160,146 -3.8% -443,139
February 10,864,950 10,973,990 1.0% 109,040
March 15,358,367 14,429,656 -6.0% -928,711
April 13,562,901 12,811,000 -5.5% -751,901
May 14,450,839 12,681,000 -12.2% -1,769,839
June 16,334,962 14,745,000 -9.7% -1,589,962
July 13,970,196 13,184,000 -5.6% -786,196
August 14,969,444 13,976,000 -6.6% -993,444
September 14,256,962 13,200,000 -7.4% -1,776,033
YTD 125,371,906 117,160,792 -6.5% -8,211,114

The October 2023 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on December 7, 2023.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports nearly 2.4 million jobs and provides more than $409 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
