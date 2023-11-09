Advantest to Showcase Latest Test Solutions at SEMICON Europa 2023, Nov. 14-17, in Munich, Germany

TOKYO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will showcase its latest IC test solutions at SEMICON Europa 2023 on Nov. 14-17 at the Messe München in Munich, Germany. Under the theme “Beyond the Technology Horizon,” Advantest will highlight its wide portfolio of leading-edge test technology for applications including automotive, 5G, AI and high-performance computing (HPC). This year’s SEMICON Europa will happen in conjunction with productronica, a trade fair focusing on the newest innovations and trends in electronics manufacturing.



Product Displays

Advantest will be located at booth #317 in Hall B1. This year’s digital display will feature key products, including:

V93000 EXA Scale SoC test systems, highlighting automotive test solutions and the new XPS128+HV universal VI and power supply card that lowers the cost of test for power management ICs and other high-voltage devices.

CREA’s power semiconductor test equipment for a wide variety of power devices, including SiC and GaN power testing on wafer DIE and module, typically used in industrial and automotive applications.

ACS open solutions ecosystem enabling streaming data access and real-time analytics with integrated test software and hardware monitoring and control to improve semiconductor device yield, quality, and capacity.



About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

