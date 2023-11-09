Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter of 2023

Key highlights:



Third quarter adjusted EBITDA improved by $0.4 million to $0.9 million, the fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year improved adjusted profitability

Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of sales improved to 5.1%, from 2.4% in the third quarter of 2022, with adjusted EBITDA per share growing to $0.018, from $0.010 in the same period last year

Year-over-year gross margin improved 568 basis points to 28.2%

Third quarter revenue declined 13.8% year-over-year to $17.3 million

Culmination of executive review of company strategy, resulting in a capital reallocation strategy, which will be discussed in more detail in today’s earnings call



BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) (“IVFH” or the “Company”), a national seller of gourmet specialty foods to professional chefs and home gourmets, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

“During the third quarter, we continued to focus on profit during our year of stabilization, with gross margins increasing 568 basis points to 28.2%. Overall, our performance in the third quarter drove a $124,987 improvement in net income to $134,733, and a $397,184 improvement to adjusted EBITDA to $887,673, or 5.1% of revenue, compared to 2.4% of revenue in the third quarter of 2022, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year improved adjusted profitability.” stated Bill Bennett, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings.

Mr. Bennett continued, “Our revenue declined by 13.8%, driven primarily by our Specialty Foodservice business sales declining by 16%, as we continued to focus on overcoming the headwinds created by a change in the technology platform used by a key partner, leading to a smaller, though significantly more profitable business for us. We expect this Specialty Foodservice revenue softness to continue at a similar magnitude for the remainder of the year while our new growth plans begin to take shape. This quarter included the establishment of our new sales team, the opening of several new customers, and the deepening of several existing customer relationships. The B2B sales cycle is long, but we are optimistic about how today’s efforts will drive results next year. On the eCommerce business, we continued to restrict marketing spend relative to historical levels as we improve the business model. We have now lapped four consecutive quarters of these marketing cuts, and the current quarter decline of only 0.7% (compared to declines of 20%+ over the last four quarters) indicates that the decline has subsided as we anticipated. That said, the e-commerce business continues to lose money, so we are now evaluating strategic alternatives for the business, with an eye towards eliminating the associated losses.”

“It’s exciting to see the impacts of our plan begin to take shape as we see improvements in our capital structure, margins, expenses, and profit. As we look forward, improving near term profitability and operating cash flow continue to be top priorities. This includes delivering continued improvements to gross margin by enhancing our product mix, building a more strategic pricing and promotional plan with supplier support, and reducing shipping expenses. We also remain committed to establishing a new lower baseline in SG&A expenses as we optimize our corporate structure, and proactively reduce spending on digital marketing programs.”

Mr. Bennett added, “As announced earlier this year, we’ve used the last several months to conduct a full review of the company strategy. As an outcome to that work, we’ve made the decision to reallocate resources and capital from our long-term loss-making businesses, into our consistently profitable businesses, while reducing our debt, and causing zero incremental dilution to our shareholders. These moves will make a significant impact to our P&L as we reduce losses in e-commerce, allocate capital to profitable business growth, and reduce interest expense for the company. We will discuss more details of the strategy in today’s earnings call.

“Over the past eight months as my tenure as CEO has developed, my level of confidence in the opportunity that lies ahead for IVFH continues to increase. We have a solid foundation, a passionate and committed team, and an industry with tremendous long-term potential. We recognize the importance of maintaining a laser focus on our top priorities in a complex economic environment to create a robust, profitable, and sustainable business model. As we navigate the ever-changing landscape of the food industry, we are confident in our ability to adapt, innovate, and capitalize on opportunities that will drive long-term shareholder value,” concluded Mr. Bennett.

Financial Results

Revenues in the 2023 third quarter decreased 13.8% to $17.3 million, compared to $20.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Third-quarter revenue was impacted by a 16% decrease in specialty foodservice revenue. Third-quarter eCommerce revenue was down 0.7% to $1.8 million from $1.8 million for the same period last year, as the Company begins to lap the commencement of marketing cuts in the third quarter of 2022.

The following table sets forth IVFH’s revenue by business category for the months ended September 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022 (unaudited):

Three Months Ended September 30,

2023 % of Net

Sales

September 30,

2022 % of Net

Sales

%

Change Specialty Foodservice 14,775,073 85.3 % 17,630,515 87.8 % -16.2 % E-Commerce 1,825,924 10.6 % 1,839,541 9.2 % -0.7 % National Brand Management 340,577 2.0 % 336,766 1.7 % 1.1 % Logistics 358,717 2.1 % 253,160 1.3 % 41.7 % Total IVFH 17,300,291 100 % 20,059,982 100 % -13.8 %



For the 2023 third quarter, gross margin as a percentage of sales was 28.2%, compared to 22.5% for the same period last year, primarily due to improved margin and mix management and lower shipping costs.

For the 2023 third quarter, selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $4.5 million, or 25.9% of revenue, compared to $4.3 million, or 21.5% of revenue for the same period last year. The $0.2 million, or 3.8% year-over-year increase in SG&A expense was primarily the result of $272,727 in connection with the quarterly revaluation of stock appreciation rights held by the Company’s Chief Operating Officer.

The Company recorded GAAP net income for the 2023 third quarter of $0.134 million, or $0.003 per share, compared to $0.009 million, or $0.000 per share, in the prior year’s third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric (see tables below), for the 2023 third quarter was $887,673, or $0.018 per share, compared to $490,489, or $0.010 per share, for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA accounts for the impact of non-core items including an addback for interest, taxes, amortization expense, expense on the extinguishment of debt, and stock related expenses in both 2023 and 2022.

Conference Call

IVFH will host an investor call on November 9, 2023 at 9:00 am Eastern Time via Zoom and by phone. The purpose of the meeting will be for management to discuss the Company's third fiscal quarter results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, followed by Q&A with investors. The company will also provide additional details on its future strategy.

Investors and other interested participants may attend the call on the web or by phone as follows:

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

At IVFH, we help make meals special. We provide access to foods that are hard to find, have a compelling story, or are on the forefront of food trends. Our gourmet foods marketplace connects the world’s best artisan food makers with top professional chefs and passionate home gourmets nationwide. We curate the assortment, experience, and tech enabled tools that help our professional and home chefs create unforgettable experiences for their guests and families. IVFH’s owned online retail brands include www.igourmet.com, www.plantbelly.com and www.mouth.com. Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” “targeting” or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to international crises, environmental and economic issues and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets



September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,711,887 $ 4,899,398 Accounts receivable, net 4,969,374 4,969,395 Inventory 2,986,258 3,053,852 Other current assets 339,410 289,432 Total current assets 12,006,929 13,212,077 Property and equipment, net 7,682,896 7,921,561 Right of use assets, operating leases, net 104,775 152,425 Right of use assets, finance leases, net 469,883 570,323 Other amortizable intangible assets, net - 30,994 Tradenames and other unamortizable intangible assets 1,532,822 1,532,822 Total assets $ 21,797,305 $ 23,420,202 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 5,228,965 6,853,253 Accrued separation costs, related parties, current portion 343,144 - Accrued interest 91,660 18,104 Deferred revenue 1,094,322 1,558,155 Line of Credit - 2,014,333 Stock appreciate rights liability 274,755 - Notes payable - current portion 139,131 5,711,800 Lease liability - operating leases, current 66,860 64,987 Lease liability - finance leases, current 185,226 191,977 Total current liabilities 7,424,063 16,412,609 Note payable, net of discount 8,861,213 - Accrued separation costs, related parties, non-current 874,359 - Lease liability - operating leases, non-current 37,915 87,438 Lease liability - finance leases, non-current 197,077 333,092 Total liabilities 17,394,627 16,833,139 Commitments & Contingencies (see note 17) Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 51,662,238 and 49,427,297 shares issued, and 48,799,067 and 46,589,717 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 5,159 4,938 Additional paid-in capital 42,685,559 42,189,471 Common stock to be issued, 180,000 and 1,499,940 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 18 150 Treasury stock: 2,623,171 and 2,623,171 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. (1,141,370 ) (1,141,370 ) Accumulated deficit (37,146,688 ) (34,466,126 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 4,402,678 6,587,063 Total stockholders' equity $ 21,797,305 $ 23,420,202





Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)



For the Three For the Three For the Nine For the Nine Months Ended Months Ended Months Ended Months Ended Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 17,300,291 $ 20,059,982 $ 53,128,812 $ 56,226,249 Cost of goods sold 12,424,105 $ 15,546,132 39,373,204 43,537,570 Gross margin 4,876,186 4,513,850 13,755,608 12,688,679 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,483,134 4,320,981 13,838,369 15,015,456 Separation costs - executive officers - - 1,945,650 - Total operating expenses 4,483,134 4,320,981 15,784,019 15,015,456 Operating income (loss) 393,052 192,869 (2,028,411 ) (2,326,777 ) Other income (expense) Gain on interest rate swap - - - 294,000 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (40,556 ) Other leasing income 2,389 785 6,189 8,169 Interest expense, net (260,708 ) (183,908 ) (642,506 ) (379,253 ) Total other income (expense) (258,319 ) (183,123 ) (636,317 ) (117,640 ) Net income (loss) before taxes 134,733 9,746 (2,664,728 ) (2,444,417 ) Income tax expense - - 15,834 - Net income (loss) $ 134,733 $ 9,746 $ (2,680,562 ) $ (2,444,417 ) Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.003 $ 0.000 $ (0.055 ) $ (0.052 ) Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.003 $ 0.000 $ (0.055 ) $ (0.052 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 49,193,476 47,390,976 48,909,277 46,838,377 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 49,193,476 47,390,976 48,909,277 46,838,377





Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)



For the Nine For the Nine Months Ended Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (2,680,562 ) $ (2,444,417 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 429,048 423,844 Amortization of right of use asset 47,650 50,821 Amortization of prepaid loan fees - 70,618 Amortization of discount on notes payable 2,013 - Stock based compensation 337,971 520,218 Loss on valuation of stock appreciation rights 264,961 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - 40,556 Provision (recoveries) for doubtful accounts 108,694 11,493 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (108,673 ) (1,425,374 ) Inventory and other current assets, net 17,616 150,643 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,489,017 ) 386,414 Accrued separation costs - related parties 1,385,503 - Deferred revenue (463,833 ) (536,757 ) Operating lease liability (47,650 ) (50,821 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,196,279 ) (2,802,762 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (58,949 ) (107,045 ) Net cash used in investing activities (58,949 ) (107,045 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of offering costs for stock previously issued - (50,000 ) Cash received from notes payable, net of costs 3,285,588 - Principal payments on debt (52,405 ) (169,696 ) Principal payments financing leases (151,133 ) (130,459 ) Cost of debt financing - - Principal payments on line of credit (2,014,333 ) - Cost of debt financing - (110,305 ) Net cash (used in) financing activities 1,067,717 (460,460 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,187,511 ) (3,370,267 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,899,398 6,122,671 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,711,887 $ 2,752,404





Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA Calculations



Three Months Ended

(unaudited) September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Adjusted EBITDA & EBITDA per share (1) Revenue $ 17,300291 $ 20,059,982 Net Income (Loss) 134,733 9,746 Interest, net 260,708 183,908 Taxes - - Depreciation and Amortization (2) 142,179 144,109 EBITDA (3) $ 537,620 $ 337,763 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - Stock related expenses (4) 350,053 152,726 Adjusted EBITDA $ 887,673 $ 490,489 Weighted Avg. Shares Outstanding 49,193,476 47,390,976 Adjusted EBITDA per share $ 0.018 $ 0.010



