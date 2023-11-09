CAI Achieves the 2023 CADIA Impact Award for Championing Diverse Talent

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI, a global technology services firm, today announced it has been awarded the 2023 Center for Automotive Diversity, Inclusion & Advancement (CADIA) Impact Award in the category of Champion for Diverse Talent due in large to the firm’s neurodiversity employment program, CAI Neurodiverse Solutions.



The CADIA Impact Awards recognize companies and individuals who have made a measurable impact on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the automotive industry. The Champion for Diverse Talent category is awarded to an individual, team or organization raising up, developing, advancing or advocating for diverse talent. Winners were selected by a panel of judges.

Since its inception in 2013, CAI Neurodiverse Solutions has sought to increase employment of neurodiverse talent. The program continues to grow with a notable 38% increase in the number of neurodivergent individuals placed in employment opportunities compared to previous years. Findings from employers utilizing the program show productivity increases of up to 120% when employing neurodivergent individuals.

“Companies work with CAI Neurodiverse Solutions to either start a new neurodiversity employment program or enhance an existing one,” said Anthony Pacilio, vice president of Neurodiverse Solutions at CAI. “We are dedicated to helping neurodivergent individuals gain employment where they are valued, recognized and can be offered career mobility due to their contributions. With this recognition from CADIA, we are excited to help more employers and candidates find success.”

“We were honored to present this year’s Champion for Diverse Talent award to CAI,” said Cheryl Thompson, Founder and CEO of CADIA. “The company has been instrumental in advancing the inclusion of neurodivergent individuals in the workforce. Their commitment to serving as advocates, educators and partners is commendable and transformative.”

To learn more about CAI’s neurodiversity employment program, CAI Neurodiverse Solutions, visit https://www.cai.io/neurodiverse-solutions/overview

About CAI

CAI is a global technology services firm with over 8,500 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what is right—whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

Learn how CAI powers the possible at www.cai.io

About CADIA

CADIA was launched in 2017 with the idea that diverse talent had long been overlooked and undervalued in the automotive industry. CADIA set about to create avenues of success for people of all diversity dimensions in automotive by providing professional development opportunities. A mission driven organization, CADIA provides Diversity, Equity & Inclusion tools, networks, insights, and practical advice to companies in the auto-mobility space in order to double the number of diverse leaders in automotive by 2030. To learn more, visit www.cadia.org.

Contact

Derek Herman

Executive Director of Communications

CAI

derek.herman@cai.io