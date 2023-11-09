Switchcraft’s Board Level USB and RJ45 Data Connectors Featured at Heilind Electronics

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Switchcraft, is featuring the brand’s PCB Mount USB and RJ45 Data Connectors.

Designed for efficiency and durability, Switchcraft’s USB and RJ45 connectors leverage high-quality materials and flexible connection types. As a result, engineers can make changes to their design even during production by selecting from Switchcraft’s wide range of connection and mounting types.

This variety of connection types for USB and RJ45 applications is ideal for low-to-high-volume production applications. The board level connectors are well suited to industrial applications, lighting, signs, displays, computers, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and more.

To shop Heilind’s available inventory, learn more, or contact an expert sales representative, please visit Heilind.com.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Switchcraft

Switchcraft is a U.S. manufacturer and leading supplier of a broad line of components for the audio, video, telecommunication, computer, medical, military, appliance, transportation, and instrumentation industries. With a basic line of more than 5,000 standard products and thousands of variations, Switchcraft markets products both domestically and internationally through a network of manufacturers’ representatives and independent distributors.

