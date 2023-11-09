DENNY'S BRINGS THE FLAVOR WITH NEW CRAVEABLE MENU ITEMS: RIDICULOUSLY DELICIOUS STUFFED FRENCH TOAST, SWEET CREAM COLD BREW, LOADED SALADS AND MORE

Spartanburg, SC, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s, America’s diner, announced today nine permanent menu additions, including Denny’s reimagined French toast dishes – the Brioche French Toast Slam and Strawberry Stuffed French Toast Slam – and delicious Sweet Cream Cold Brew. These new menu items are being introduced just in time for hungry guests to enjoy for the holidays.

“Our new French toast bread is made in the brioche style and is decadent, yet soft and light,” said Sharon Lykins, Denny’s vice president of product innovation. “We hand-dip every slice in our rich egg batter and grill it to golden perfection. And for the stuffed French toast version, we blend ricotta, cream cheese, and a few secret ingredients to create the perfect fluffy filling. Then, we top it off with fresh berries and puree. We are so excited to bring this menu option to breakfast lovers and Denny’s guests, along with a sandwich and four entree salads.”

The menu items include:

NEW Brioche French Toast Slam – A new take on a classic favorite! Three slices of soft, golden Brioche bread, hand-dipped in Denny’s house-made batter and grilled to golden-brown perfection, finished with a butter blend, and dusted with powdered sugar. Brioche French Toast is available to order as a side or as part of a Slam meal served with two cage-free eggs made to order, two crispy bacon strips, and two sausage links.

NEW Strawberry Stuffed French Toast Slam – Start your day on a delicious note with four slices of fluffy Brioche French Toast stuffed with sweet cream cheese filling and topped with fresh-cut strawberries, strawberry sauce, and powdered sugar. Strawberry Stuffed French Toast is served with two cage-free eggs made to order, two crispy bacon strips, and two sausage links.

NEW Sweet Cream Cold Brew – Wake up with a medium roast, single-origin Colombian coffee poured over ice and topped with sweet cream for a wonderful, swirly appearance. All of Denny’s 100% Arabica coffee drinks are sustainably and responsibly sourced.

NEW HERSHEY’S® Chocolate Pancake Puppies – Our signature pancake batter mixed with real HERSHEY’S cocoa and chocolate chips, tossed in powdered sugar and served with cream cheese icing for dipping. A sweet treat that is perfect morning, noon, and night.

NEW Egg-Cellent Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad – Looking for your new favorite entree salad? Enjoy grilled chicken, crispy bacon, fresh avocado, grape tomatoes, cheddar cheese, a hard-boiled egg and potato sticks atop a bed of iceberg mix with your choice of dressing.

NEW Let's Cobb About It Prime Rib Cobb Salad – Elevate your salad with prime rib, crispy bacon, fresh avocado, grape tomatoes, cheddar cheese, a hard-boiled egg and potato sticks atop a bed of iceberg mix with your choice of dressing.

NEW Mama's Fried Chicken House Salad – Add some flair to your greens with fried chicken tenders, fresh cucumbers, grape tomatoes, cheddar cheese and croutons atop a bed of iceberg mix with your choice of dressing.

NEW Salmon Salad Your Way – Is salmon more your speed? Try our grilled wild-caught Alaskan salmon filet with a delicious blend of garlic and herbs, fresh cucumbers, grape tomatoes, cheddar cheese and croutons atop a bed of iceberg mix with your choice of dressing.

NEW Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich- Sink your teeth into a fried chicken breast with white cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing on grilled artisan bread.

Guests who are members of Denny’s rewards program will receive special deals during the month of November to try these new menu items and save; sign-up today at dennys.com or download the app today. To unlock more savings, families can also enjoy Kids Eat Free every Tuesday from 4-10 PM with adult entree purchase of $6 or more. Participation may vary by location; ask a nearby location for details.

The new menu items are available in Denny's locations nationwide. Dine-in or enjoy at home: order online at www.dennys.com or through the Denny's iOS and Android apps for carryout or delivery.

