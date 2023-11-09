Pediatric PTSD: Neurobiology and Treatment - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Pediatric PTSD: Neurobiology and Treatment” on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 2:00 pm ET. The presenter will be Ryan J. Herringa, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Associate Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Dr. Herringa is also the recipient of a 2012 Young Investigator Grant. The webinar will be hosted by Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, and host of the public television series Healthy Minds.

Dr. Herringa will highlight current knowledge regarding neurodevelopment in youth with PTSD. He will review current treatment modalities for pediatric PTSD, followed by consideration of how neuroscience-based findings may enhance both the detection and treatment of PTSD in youth in the future.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $450 million to fund more than 5,400 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

