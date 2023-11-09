Inspired Entertainment Investigation Alert: Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact Johnson Fistel for Their Options

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.JohnsonFistel.com) is investigating whether Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE), any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information amp investors. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On November 8, 2023, Inspired Entertainment, a gaming technology company, disclosed that the company did not comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles pertaining to the capitalization of its software. Along with this, the company announced that it requires additional time to complete its financial statements for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and to restate certain of its previously issued financial statements.

On November 2, 2023, the Audit Committee determined previously issued audited consolidated financial statements for the financial period starting on January 1, 2021, contained said errors and these financial statements should not be relied upon.

Following this news, the company's stock price dropped dramatically.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com.

