$21 Million Guy Peterson Siesta Key Masterpiece Enters Market

SIESTA KEY, Fla., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A waterfront estate on the shores of Siesta Key has entered the market. A testament to the artistry of world-renowned architect Guy Peterson, 8250 Sanderling Road stands as a breathtaking architectural masterpiece offered for $21,000,000. This award-winning modern beach residence is marketed exclusively by Joel Schemmel of the Schemmel Soda Group at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sarasota office.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Under new ownership in 2014, a transformative renovation was undertaken, collaborating with architectural visionaries Guy Peterson, Michael K. Walker and Richard Geary. The result pushes the boundaries of modern design while redefining waterfront luxury. Elegantly composed of four rectangular pavilions, the exterior is a true work of art, supported by an unfinished concrete framework. Layers of concrete, intricate cutouts, and artful glass details adorn the modern façade. A seashell-textured concrete path sets the stage for the extraordinary experience that unfolds within.

Upon entry, the interiors are equally awe-inspiring. The foyer provides a panoramic view of all levels, creating a breathtaking perspective of glass, concrete, metal and pure white. The custom bar, tastefully appointed with an illuminated onyx top, blends seamlessly with its surroundings. The dining room showcases concrete columns against sanded glass walls, framing a mesmerizing beach view through towering floor-to-ceiling windows. The custom kitchen pays homage to the teak accents found throughout the home, featuring top-of-the-line appliances, marble counters and dual islands.

The owner's suite is a private oasis, complete with a Gulf-front terrace, cozy sitting area, convenient coffee bar and meticulously organized closets. The dual en-suite bathrooms exude opulence with exquisite detailing. On this same level is a sitting area and an enormous landscaped rooftop terrace overlooking the grounds. An office with panoramic views of the Gulf inspires productivity. Guest accommodations are equally inviting, with en-suite bedrooms allowing for the utmost privacy.

Situated within the prestigious Sanderling Club on Siesta Key, this home affords exclusive access to the Paul Rudolph-designed beach clubhouse, tennis courts, and a 24-hour guard-gated community for ultimate privacy and security. The community also has a marina with boat docks, while tranquil Heron Lagoon complements the expansive 1.54-acre site, offering over 150 feet of Gulf frontage and an additional 150+ waterfront feet along the lagoon's edge, creating the perfect Gulf-to-lagoon retreat.

“Architectural brilliance meets coastal-contemporary luxury in this exceptional estate. Situated within the prestigious Sanderling Club on Siesta Key, this home affords exclusive access to a host of high-end amenities to accompany an unparalleled beachfront lifestyle.”

Awards and Accolades for 8250 Sanderling Road:

Honor Award, Florida Gulf Coast Chapter of the AIA

Excellence in Architecture Award, Florida Association of the AIA

Featured in Florida Design

Featured in Robb Report

Featured in Sarasota Magazine

Featured in Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Style Magazine

Featured in Four Florida Moderns

Featured in 50 US Architects Residential and Planning

