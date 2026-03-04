Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Names Chief Financial Officer and Promotes Two Associate Vice Presidents

DROPBOX: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/fk2dwdzt6nejl6zk5x2f3/AOzih8cDNCzXp6CbRUVBFlQ?rlkey=08uph5ahfkad6lpnqqpbcu8zm&st=yxg0qdjp&dl=0

NAPLES, Fla., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has named and promoted Abigail Tezniarz to chief financial officer and promoted Melissa Morehouse to associate vice president of marketing operations and Frank Russell to associate vice president of creative services.

Tezniarz joined the brokerage in 2004 and has advanced through progressively senior financial roles, including assistant controller, controller and vice president of finance. As chief financial officer, she oversees accounting, budgeting, cash management, risk management and long-range financial planning across the firm’s operations in Florida and North Carolina.

Morehouse, associate vice president of marketing operations, oversees marketing production, marketing technology initiatives and website operations supporting the company’s regional footprint. She joined the brokerage in 2006 and most recently served as senior director of marketing operations.

Russell, associate vice president of creative services, leads brand and design execution across the company’s marketing platform. He has more than 25 years of experience in editorial and corporate design and joined Premier Sotheby’s International Realty in 2014 after holding art direction roles with The Denver Post, Naples Daily News and Gulfshore Life Magazine.

“Abigail, Melissa and Frank each play a critical role in delivering the elevated service experience our global real estate advisors and customers expect. Their long-term dedication to this organization ensures the financial discipline, marketing precision and creative standards that define our brand.”

— Budge Huskey, CEO, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,200 real estate professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com .

