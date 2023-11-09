IBEX Announces First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Limited (“ibex”), a leading provider in global business process outsourcing and end-to-end customer engagement technology solutions, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended September 30, 2023.
First Quarter 2024 Key Highlights
GAAP Financials:
- First quarter revenue of $124.6 million was on the higher end of first quarter guidance, 2.5% less than the prior year period mainly due to continued migration from onshore to higher margin offshore regions.
- Net income increased to $7.4 million from $6.5 million in the prior year quarter. Net income margins increased to 6.0%, from 5.1% in the prior year quarter.
- Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.39 from $0.35 in the prior year quarter.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
- Adjusted net income increased to $7.6 million from $6.8 million in the prior year quarter.
- Adjusted earnings per share increased to $0.40 from $0.36 in the prior year quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.2% to $13.7 million, over the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 11.0%, up 90 bps over the prior year quarter and in line with first quarter guidance.
Other Metrics:
- Net cash position improved to $61.1 million with total debt of just $1.0 million as of September 30, 2023 from $56.4 million as of June 30, 2023, due to strong free cash flow generated throughout the quarter (see Exhibit 4 for reconciliation).
- Repurchased 134,524 shares at a total cost of $2.0 million in the first quarter, and a total of 419,136 shares through November 8 at a total cost of $6.7 million fiscal year to date.
- Four new client relationships were established in the HealthTech, FinTech, and Technology verticals.
“We are pleased to report that we executed well this quarter, delivering strong growth in profitability, cash flow, and EPS, while revenue came in at the high end of our guidance,” said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. “ibex continues to improve our operating performance by executing on our strategy of shifting to higher margin services and geographies, as demonstrated by our fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. Our sales pipeline continues to strengthen, as we remain confident in our brand and our ability to win high profile new clients, with four impressive new wins to start the year. In addition, we continue to make significant progress on our initiatives integrating generative AI and automation into our delivery platforms, reinforcing our belief that these technologies represent greater opportunity than risk for ibex.”
First Quarter Financial Performance
Revenue
- Revenue was $124.6 million, compared to $127.8 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 2.5%. Revenues were impacted by the continued shift of delivery from onshore to higher margin offshore regions. 75% of revenue was delivered from these higher margin regions in the current quarter, up from 70% in the prior year quarter.
- Revenue growth in our HealthTech and Retail and E-Commerce verticals was offset by a decline in our FinTech vertical.
Net Income and Earnings Per Share
- Net income increased to $7.4 million compared to $6.5 million in the prior year quarter. Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.39 compared to $0.35 in the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily the result of stronger operating margins and interest income, partially offset by higher tax expense.
- Net income margin increased to 6.0% compared to 5.1% in the prior year quarter.
- Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased to $7.6 million, compared to $6.8 million in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share increased to $0.40, compared to $0.36 in the prior year quarter (see Exhibit 1 for reconciliation).
Adjusted EBITDA
- Adjusted EBITDA increased to $13.7 million, compared to $12.9 million in the prior year quarter (see Exhibit 2 for reconciliation), driven by stronger operating results from higher capacity utilization and an increased mix of higher margin nearshore and offshore delivery.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 11.0%, compared to 10.1% in the prior year quarter (see Exhibit 2 for reconciliation).
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
- Cash flow from operations increased to $8.7 million, compared to $5.6 million in the prior year quarter.
- Capital expenditures were $2.1 million compared to $3.6 million in the prior year quarter.
- Free cash flow increased to $6.6 million, compared to $2.0 million in the prior year quarter (see Exhibit 3 for reconciliation).
- Cash and cash equivalents improved to $62.0 million and availability on our revolving line of credit was $72.6 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $57.4 million and availability on our revolving credit facilities of $71.9 million as of June 30, 2023.
- Net cash position improved to $61.1 million as of September 30, 2023 from $56.4 million as of June 30, 2023 (see Exhibit 4 for reconciliation).
“Looking forward to the remainder of 2024, we are confident in the resiliency of our business, supported by the client diversification and strategic vertical expansions we’ve built over the preceding years. As a result of our solid start to the year, we remain confident in our execution which is reinforced by our reiteration of prior guidance and our share repurchase program,” said Taylor Greenwald, CFO of ibex. “We believe our recent client wins and strength of our pipeline will return ibex to growth later in the year and position us well as we head into fiscal year 2025.”
Fiscal Year 2024 Reaffirmed Guidance
- Fiscal year 2024 revenue between $525 to $535 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 13%.
- Capital expenditures of $15 to $20 million.
Financial Information
IBEX Limited
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|62,029
|$
|57,429
|Accounts receivable, net
|90,114
|86,364
|Prepaid expenses
|6,843
|6,616
|Due from related parties
|98
|43
|Tax advances and receivables
|6,201
|5,965
|Other current assets
|2,230
|2,190
|Total current assets
|167,515
|158,607
|Non-current assets
|Property and equipment, net
|37,890
|41,151
|Operating lease assets
|67,146
|70,919
|Goodwill
|11,832
|11,832
|Deferred tax asset, net
|4,340
|4,585
|Other non-current assets
|6,757
|6,230
|Total non-current assets
|127,965
|134,717
|Total assets
|$
|295,480
|$
|293,324
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|18,240
|$
|18,705
|Accrued payroll and employee-related liabilities
|32,913
|29,360
|Current deferred revenue
|5,921
|6,413
|Current operating lease liabilities
|13,014
|13,036
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|396
|413
|Due to related parties
|81
|2,314
|Income taxes payable
|3,161
|3,020
|Total current liabilities
|73,726
|73,261
|Non-current liabilities
|Non-current deferred revenue
|1,503
|1,383
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|61,058
|64,854
|Long-term debt
|581
|600
|Other non-current liabilities
|2,573
|3,262
|Total non-current liabilities
|65,715
|70,099
|Total liabilities
|139,441
|143,360
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|206,323
|204,734
|Treasury stock
|(5,726
|)
|(3,682
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(7,207
|)
|(6,312
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(37,353
|)
|(44,778
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|156,039
|149,964
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|295,480
|$
|293,324
IBEX Limited
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2023
|2022
|Revenue
|$
|124,609
|$
|127,805
|Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below)
|88,196
|96,153
|Selling, general and administrative
|23,040
|19,305
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,042
|4,677
|Total operating expenses
|116,278
|120,135
|Income from operations
|8,331
|7,670
|Interest income
|586
|48
|Interest expense
|(104
|)
|(148
|)
|Income before income taxes
|8,813
|7,570
|Provision for income tax expense
|(1,388
|)
|(1,047
|)
|Net income
|$
|7,425
|$
|6,523
|Other comprehensive income / (loss)
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|$
|(701
|)
|$
|(1,677
|)
|Unrealized loss on cash flow hedging instruments, net of tax
|(194
|)
|(261
|)
|Total other comprehensive loss
|(895
|)
|(1,938
|)
|Total comprehensive income
|$
|6,530
|$
|4,585
|Net income per share
|Basic
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.36
|Diluted
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.35
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|18,287
|18,141
|Diluted
|18,898
|18,641
IBEX Limited
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2023
|2022
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income
|$
|7,425
|$
|6,523
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,042
|4,677
|Noncash lease expense
|3,225
|3,554
|Warrant contra revenue
|287
|286
|Deferred income tax
|244
|292
|Share-based compensation expense
|848
|1,122
|Allowance of expected credit losses
|11
|2
|Change in assets and liabilities:
|Increase in accounts receivable
|(3,792
|)
|(6,891
|)
|Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(1,256
|)
|(143
|)
|Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|206
|869
|Decrease in deferred revenue
|(372
|)
|(1,265
|)
|Decrease in operating lease liabilities
|(3,184
|)
|(3,464
|)
|Net cash inflow from operating activities
|8,684
|5,562
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(2,052
|)
|(3,558
|)
|Net cash outflow from investing activities
|(2,052
|)
|(3,558
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from line of credit
|37
|9,355
|Repayments of line of credit
|(89
|)
|(14,000
|)
|Repayment of debt
|—
|(2,686
|)
|Proceeds from the exercise of options
|5
|21
|Principal payments on finance leases
|(88
|)
|(80
|)
|Purchase of treasury shares
|(1,832
|)
|(276
|)
|Net cash outflow from financing activities
|(1,967
|)
|(7,666
|)
|Effects of exchange rate difference on cash and cash equivalents
|(65
|)
|(318
|)
|Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|4,600
|(5,980
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning
|57,429
|48,831
|Cash and cash equivalents, ending
|$
|62,029
|$
|42,851
IBEX Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EXHIBIT 1: Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share
We define adjusted net income as net income before the effect of the following items: warrant contra revenue, foreign currency gains, and share-based compensation expense, net of the tax impact of such adjustments. We define adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share for the periods presented:
|($000s, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|2023
|2022
|Net income
|$
|7,425
|$
|6,523
|Net income margin
|6.0
|%
|5.1
|%
|Warrant contra revenue
|287
|286
|Foreign currency gains
|(797
|)
|(849
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|848
|1,122
|Total adjustments
|$
|338
|$
|559
|Tax impact of adjustments1
|(189
|)
|(284
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|7,574
|$
|6,798
|Adjusted net income margin
|6.1
|%
|5.3
|%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.35
|Per share impact of adjustments to net income
|0.01
|0.01
|Adjusted earnings per share
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.36
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|18,898
|18,641
EXHIBIT 2: EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin
EBITDA is a non-GAAP profitability measure that represents net income before the effect of the following items: interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP profitability measure that represents EBITDA before the effect of the following items: interest income, warrant contra revenue, foreign currency gains and share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP profitability measure that represents adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income and net income margin to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods presented:
|Three months ended September 30,
|($000s)
|2023
|2022
|Net income
|$
|7,425
|$
|6,523
|Net income margin
|6.0
|%
|5.1
|%
|Interest expense
|104
|148
|Income tax expense
|1,388
|1,047
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,042
|4,677
|EBITDA
|$
|13,959
|$
|12,395
|Interest income
|(586
|)
|(48
|)
|Warrant contra revenue
|287
|286
|Foreign currency gains
|(797
|)
|(849
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|848
|1,122
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|13,711
|$
|12,906
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|11.0
|%
|10.1
|%
EXHIBIT 3: Free cash flow
We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.
|Three months ended September 30,
|($000s)
|2023
|2022
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|8,684
|$
|5,562
|Less: capital expenditures
|2,052
|3,558
|Free cash flow
|$
|6,632
|$
|2,004
EXHIBIT 4: Net cash
We define net cash as total cash and cash equivalents less debt.
|September 30,
|June 30,
|($000s)
|2023
|2023
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|62,029
|$
|57,429
|Debt
|Current
|$
|396
|$
|413
|Non-current
|581
|600
|Total debt
|$
|977
|$
|1,013
|Net cash
|$
|61,052
|$
|56,416
1The tax impact of each adjustment is calculated using the effective tax rate in the relevant jurisdictions.