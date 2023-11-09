Solo.io Announces Fully Conformant Implementation of Kubernetes Gateway API Within Gloo Gateway

CHICAGO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KUBECON + CLOUDNATIVECON NA -- Solo.io , a leading innovator in cloud-native application networking solutions, today announced updates to its Gloo Gateway product offering in support of the general availability of the Kubernetes Gateway API . A significant milestone in reshaping traffic management within the cloud-native ecosystem, the Kubernetes Gateway API introduces a standardized approach that will play a crucial role in enhancing Solo.io's solutions, empowering users to efficiently manage ingress traffic within Kubernetes.



Leveraging its extensive experience in delivering Envoy-based API Gateway products to the market, Solo.io has utilized upstream Envoy and Istio APIs like Gateway and VirtualService. These architectural concepts remain consistent with the Kubernetes Gateway API, providing a unified and common API framework that seamlessly complements Solo.io's policies as a foundation for future product development.

The Game-Changing Kubernetes Gateway API

The Kubernetes Gateway API brings a revolutionary and vendor-neutral approach to configuring traffic management and simplifying the cloud-native landscape. Unlike the limitations of the Kubernetes Ingress model, the Kubernetes Gateway API offers a welcomed addition to the Kubernetes ecosystem. Previously, Istio introduced its own API for managing ingress traffic, but the Kubernetes Gateway API eliminates additional layers of management for basic gateway functionality. As a Kubernetes standard, this new approach to solving ingress traffic management is poised to become the industry standard for ingress and gateway definition.

Enhancements to Solo.io Products

Solo.io remains committed to adopting the best community standards. While the initial GA release of the Kubernetes Gateway API offers a wide array of routing capabilities, it's essential to note that some features have not yet been integrated. However, the Kubernetes Gateway API was intentionally designed to be extensible, allowing Solo.io to seamlessly extend its policies beyond core capabilities within the Kubernetes Gateway API framework.

Gloo Gateway is certified to conform to the Kubernetes Gateway API, with additional features available that enhance security and functionality. Leveraging its expertise with Istio, Solo.io is dedicated to ensuring the accelerated adoption of the Kubernetes Gateway API while maintaining the exceptional user experience their customers have come to expect.

In addition to building on the Kubernetes Gateway API as the standard foundation for traffic management, Solo.io includes connections to developer portals within Gloo Gateway. This connection with the de facto standard of internal developer portals, Backstage, provides internal developers with the necessary tools for API visibility and management.

A Glimpse into the Future

The initial release of the Kubernetes Gateway API focuses on enhancing the definition and management of ingress functionality. As a community-driven project, there are ongoing efforts to expand the Gateway API's functionality for service-to-service communications. As the cloud-native landscape evolves from north-south use cases to support east-west traffic, these standards can serve as the framework for service mesh operations. Solo.io is committed to utilizing the extensible Kubernetes standards as the foundation for application networking and integrating them with Envoy, Istio, and Cilium extensions to continue delivering the capabilities their customers demand.

“The Kubernetes Gateway API represents a pivotal advancement in the cloud-native networking landscape that will propel Solo.io, and the broader industry, toward a future of enhanced networking capabilities and streamlined management,” said Idit Levine, founder and CEO of Solo.io. “By embracing these exciting developments we are furthering our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of their customers.”

