East Hawkesbury Ontario Conducts First Online Real Estate Sale on GovDeals

EAST HAWKESBURY, Ontario, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- East Hawkesbury is currently selling a 1.13 hectares vacant plot of land on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell their surplus assets including real estate and real property to millions of buyers across North America. This property is currently at auction until Friday, December 1, 2023.



This is the first real estate auction from East Hawkesbury. By choosing to sell their surplus real estate online, the city benefits from the increased exposure [and safe, secure environment] that a virtual auction provides.

Located at 1 Concession Rd, this parcel of land is conveniently located near County Road 14 and the Trans-Canada Highway. This irregularly shaped land is currently zoned as Highway Commercial C2 and can be used for many non-residential purposes.

“We believe given its convenient location that this land could be of interest to business owners and builders in the area”, says Luc Lalonde CAO for East Hawkesbury.

East Hawkesbury is requiring all potential buyers to submit a bid deposit of $5,025 before participating in the auction and encouraging interested parties to schedule an inspection of the property prior to placing a bid.

To bid on this or any property on GovDeals, potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registrations can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

