DNA Synthesizer Market to Hit $15.60 Million by 2030, Rising at 20.2% CAGR | Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, global DNA synthesizer market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4.30 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



DNA synthesizers are laboratory instruments utilized for creating customized DNA strands through chemical assembly of nucleotides in a particular sequence. This further automates the process of synthesis, which allows scientists to design and create DNA molecule with accuracy. These synthesizers are important in genetic research, medicine, biotechnology, which facilitates tasks such as gene cloning, development of therapeutic compounds such as gene therapies and vaccines, and DNA sequencing.

Market Key Developments:

SYNTAX DNA Printing Platform System (DNA Script, 2023): DNA Script, renowned for its Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS) technology, has launched the SYNTAX DNA printing platform. This advanced, fully automated system includes the benchtop STX-200, cutting-edge biochemistry, comprehensive reagent kits, and user-friendly software upgrades. This platform represents a major step in DNA Script's ongoing evolution and market presence.

InfiniSynth Platform (Ribbon Biolabs GmbH, 2022): Ribbon Biolabs GmbH, specializing in DNA synthesis, announced the successful deployment of their InfiniSynth platform. This platform allows for the automated assembly of both sequence-agnostic and longer DNA strands. Developed in partnership with HighRes Biosolutions, a leader in laboratory automation technology, InfiniSynth is set to propel Ribbon Biolabs into the market in 2023. This platform is particularly notable for its unique approach in offering essential tools for life science research and biopharmaceutical development.

Acquisition, Partnerships, and Funding Update: On July 4, 2023, Camena Bioscience, a synthetic biology firm serving the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, completed a significant Series A funding round, raising US$10 million. This influx of capital will be directed towards scaling operations and further developing its DNA synthesis platform, marking a key growth phase for the company.

Market Drivers:

Growing advancements in genetic research to fuel the market growth

In recent years, there has been a significant advancements in the genetic research field. DNA synthesizers are important for this research, as they enable the synthesis of custom DNA sequences. With growing demand for DNA synthesis, the need for studying genetic variations, develop novel therapeutic modalities, and gene expression is also increasing. As a result, the global DNA synthesizer market is projected to show significant growth in the coming future.

Growing demand for synthetic biology to boost the market growth

Synthetic biology is being recognized as an emerging field that combines engineering principles and biology for designing and constructing novel biological devices, parts, and systems. DNA synthesis is of high importance in synthetic biology, as it allows researchers to develop custom-designed DNA sequences as well as engineer biological systems. With growing interest in synthetic biology applications, the demand for DNA synthesizers is increasing rapidly. This in turn is driving growth of the global market.

DNA Synthesizer Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 20.2% Market Size in 2023 $4.30 Million 2030 Value Projection $15.60 Million Base Year 2022 Historical Data for 2018 to 2022 Segments covered • By Product Type, By Application, By Synthesis Scale, By End User Growth Drivers • Advancements in Genetic Research

• Increasing Demand for Synthetic Biology

• Growing Demand for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

• Declining Cost of DNA Synthesis





Market Opportunities:

Growing expansion of personalized medicine to create growth opportunities in the global DNA synthesizer market in the coming future. Personalized medicines involving tailored medical treatments for genetic makeup of an individual are rising with significant potential. DNA synthesizers are an important technology to generate custom sequences of DNA for targeted therapies, diagnostic tests, and patient profiling. With growing adoption of personalized medicine, healthcare sector is transforming. Due to this, the demand for DNA synthesizers continues to rise.

Market Restrain:



High cost of consumables and instruments to limit market growth

DNA synthesizers and related consumables can be of high cost, specifically for high-throughput applications and advanced models. Purchasing DNA synthesizers, and ongoing costs of cartridges and reagents requires high initial investments. This factor acts as barrier in adoption of DNA synthesizers. As a result, growth of the market is impacted adversely.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global DNA Synthesizer Market:

Growing demand for high-throughput synthesis is a major trend in the global DNA synthesizer market. The need for DNA synthesizers capable of performing high-throughput synthesis, allows researchers to quickly generate large quantities of custom SNA sequence. High-throughput synthesis allows various applications such as library preparation for next-gen sequencing, screening of DNA-based libraries, and large-scale gene assembly for drug discovery. With growing demand for high-throughput synthesis, manufacturers are focused on enhancing synthesis speed and scalability. Thus, this trend is supporting growth of the global DNA synthesizer market.

Key Market Takeaways:

By Synthesis Scale: Small-Scale DNA Synthesis, Medium-Scale DNA Synthesis, Large-Scale DNA Synthesis

Global DNA synthesizer market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. The DNA synthesizer market is growing rapidly in response to the rise in demand for next generation sequencing technology, as these technologies have revolutionized genomic research when they enabled high throughput DNA sequencing.

On the basis of Product Type, Benchtop DNA Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the rise in investments in research and development activities, strong demand from large range of end users, and rising demand for custom DNA synthesis.

On the basis of End User, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the growing demand for synthesizers from pharma and biotech companies, owing to need for new therapeutic approaches and precision medicine.

On the basis Application, Drug Development Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing adoption of high-throughput technology and presence of market players with strong portfolio of products and services.

On the basis Synthesis Scale, Small-Scale DNA Synthesis Segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to widespread use of small-scale DNA synthesis for synthesizing majority of oligonucliotides.

Key players operating in the global DNA synthesizer market include LGC Biosearch Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Nippon Genetics, Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, Agilent Technologies, Expedeon AG, Danaher Corporation (Integrated DNA Technologies), Hamilton Company, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Twist Bioscience Corporation, Eurofins Genomics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, LGC Limited, and BioAutomation

Detailed Segmentation:

Global DNA Synthesizer Market, By Product Type: Benchtop DNA Synthesizers Industrial DNA Synthesizers Portable DNA Synthesizers

Global DNA Synthesizer Market, By End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Academic and Research Institutions Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Forensic Laboratories Others (government organizations, diagnostic laboratories, agriculture companies)

Global DNA Synthesizer Market, By Application: Gene Synthesis Oligonucleotide Synthesis Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Library Preparation Drug Development Others (DNA labeling, aptamer synthesis, synthetic biology)

Global DNA Synthesizer Market, By Synthesis Scale: Small-Scale DNA Synthesis Medium-Scale DNA Synthesis Large-Scale DNA Synthesis

Global DNA Synthesizer Market, By Region: North America

U.S. Canada Europe

Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific

China Japan Australia India ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America

Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



