AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report October 2023

October YTD - October Beginning

Inventory 2023 2022 %Chg 2023 2022 %Chg Oct 2023 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 13,231 14,129 -6.4 138,279 155,971 -11.3 96,063 40 < 100 HP 6,919 7,473 -7.4 52,541 57,700 -8.9 40,105 100+ HP 4,141 4,256 -2.7 23,634 22,366 5.7 11,407 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 24,291 25,858 -6.1 214,454 236,037 -9.1 147,575 4WD Farm Tractors 726 645 12.6 3,790 2,783 36.2 774 Total Farm Tractors 25,017 26,503 -5.6 218,244 238,820 -8.6 148,349 Self-Prop Combines 797 1,663 -52.1 6,486 6,208 4.5 1,632

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

