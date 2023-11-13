Solutions30 and GlasfaserPlus start business partnership for fiber roll-out in Germany

Solutions30 and GlasfaserPlus just signed an agreement to roll-out a fibre optic FTTH network, starting from the regions of Saarland and Bayern in Germany. The agreement is a further step in GlasfaserPlus’ ambition to support its goal of giving high-speed internet access up to 4 million households in Germany's rural and small and medium-sized urban areas in the coming years. The two partners intend to provide turnkey FTTH services of both Homes Passed and Homes Connected.

With this new agreement in Germany, Solutions30 continues its extensive development in the high-speed internet access across Europe. With a strong expertise acquired in France, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands, Solutions30 is now expanding in Germany, where the group intends to position itself in the top players of the market. Thanks to a strong new organisation in the country and a growing team of expert well trained technicians, Solutions30 will be able to accelerate growth and optimize revenues as well as to provide high quality standards and services.

Commenting on the partnership, Volker Diekmann, CFO of GlasfaserPlus, said: “"GlasfaserPlus has set itself an ambitious target for network expansion - by 2028 we want to connect up to 4 million households in Germany with FTTH. To achieve this ambitious goal, we are relying on an experienced, international network of construction partners who have extensive experience in building fiber infrastructure. We are pleased to welcome the Solutions30 team among our key partners."

Luc Brusselaers, Chief Revenue Officer of Solutions30, commented this new contract win: “We are committed to deploy our solid organisation and strong knowledge in fibre optic networks to support GlasfaserPlus in its mission and accelerate Germany’s FTTtH deployment for the years to come. This master partnership will give both partners a perfect opportunity to create value, employment and digital transition for the regions. A few years ago, Solutions30 said that it would deploy its historical model throughout Europe. This is now happening and after the Benelux, Germany is the new region that will witness strong profitable growth.”

About Solutions30 SE

Solutions30 provides consumers and businesses with access to the key technological advancements that are shaping our everyday lives, especially those driving the digital transformation and energy transition. With its network of more than 15,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 65 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects with a combined maximum output surpassing 1,000 MWp. In pursuing its vision of a more connected and sustainable world, Solutions30 has become an industry leader in Europe with operations in 10 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Poland.

The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised. Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60 | NEXT 150 | CAC Technology | CAC PME.

Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

About GlasfaserPlus

GlasfaserPlus is a joint venture between Deutsche Telekom and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund. Telekom is the major builder of fibre optic networks in Germany. IFM is an expert in infrastructure projects worldwide. The joint venture combines the strengths of these two partners in GlasfaserPlus, so that even faster and even more fibre-optic networks are created - for you.

Fast and reliable internet should become as natural as electricity and water. Today, especially in rural areas, this is not yet a reality. We are stepping up to change this - we will focus our expansion on precisely these regions and thus enable digital participation for all. "GlasfaserPlus" is not only our name, but also our mission - which we will now turn into reality with you and for you.

