Tower Semiconductor Reports 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM & TASE: TSEM) reports today its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Highlights

Entered into a capacity corridor agreement with Intel, enabling Tower additional high-volume 12-inch capacity.

Third quarter 2023 revenue of $358 million, as compared to $357 million for the second quarter of 2023.



Net Profit for the third quarter of 2023 of $342 million, including $290 million net profit from the merger contract termination fee received from Intel.



Mr. Russell Ellwanger, Chief Executive Officer of Tower Semiconductor, stated: “This past period has been most significant putting in place (1) added capacity, capable to drive substantial revenue growth at accretive margins across the board; (2) additional premier end and direct customers in very high-capacity demand growth markets; and (3) with associated state-of-the-art advancements in critical technology platforms. We are and remain active and committed to creating sustainable value for all our stakeholders.”

Ellwanger further commented: “During this challenging time in Israel we have not missed a single customer commit, with strong activities in place to continue seamless operations. Thank you to all our employees worldwide.”

Third Quarter of 2023 Results Overview

Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $358 million as compared with $357 million for the second quarter of 2023. Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $427 million.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2023 was $87 million as compared with $87 million for the second quarter of 2023. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $125 million.

As announced, Tower and Intel have mutually agreed to terminate the merger agreement entered in February 2022. The merger termination fee was paid by Intel to Tower during the third quarter of 2023 and is presented in a separate line in the statement of operations for the third quarter of 2023, net of associated cost, in the amount of $314 million. The impact of this fee on net profit for the third quarter of 2023 is $290 million, net of taxes.

Operating profit for the third quarter of 2023 was $362 million and included $314 million, net, from the Intel merger contract termination. Operating profit was $51 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $79 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net profit for the third quarter of 2023 was $342 million, or $3.10 basic and $3.07 diluted earnings per share, and included $290 million, net due to the payment by Intel of merger contract termination fees. Net profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $51 million, or $0.46 basic and diluted earnings per share. Net profit in the third quarter of 2022 was $69 million, or $0.63 basic and $0.62 diluted earnings per share.

Cash flow generated from operating activities in the third quarter of 2023 was $402 million and included net cash proceeds received from Intel following the merger contract termination, as compared with $75 million in the second quarter of 2023. Investments in equipment and other fixed assets were $101 million, net, for the third quarter of 2023 as compared with $89 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Business Outlook

Tower Semiconductor guides revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 to be $350 million, with an upward or downward range of 5%.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM, TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology and manufacturing platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating positive and sustainable impact on the world through long term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services including development, transfer, and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor owns two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), two facilities in Japan (200mm and 300mm) which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo and is sharing a 300mm manufacturing facility being established in Italy by STMicroelectronics. For more information, please visit: www.towersemi.com

(Financial tables follow)



TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 314,816 $ 318,195 $ 340,759 Short-term deposits 735,382 419,528 495,359 Marketable securities 179,381 175,872 169,694 Trade accounts receivable 150,162 163,293 152,935 Inventories 304,245 330,819 302,108 Other current assets 33,453 32,396 34,319 Total current assets 1,717,439 1,440,103 1,495,174 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 1,062,456 1,018,636 962,258 GOODWILL AND OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 12,557 13,049 14,031 DEFERRED TAX AND OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, NET 43,342 62,288 76,145 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,835,794 $ 2,534,076 $ 2,547,608 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term debt $ 47,671 $ 41,300 $ 62,275 Trade accounts payable 106,362 154,507 150,930 Deferred revenue and customers' advances 23,745 22,402 38,911 Other current liabilities 80,392 83,631 135,272 Total current liabilities 258,170 301,840 387,388 LONG-TERM DEBT 179,901 178,865 210,069 LONG-TERM CUSTOMERS' ADVANCES 30,285 31,209 40,893 DEFERRED TAX AND OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 18,626 11,057 20,717 TOTAL LIABILITIES 486,982 522,971 659,067 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,348,812 2,011,105 1,888,541 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,835,794 $ 2,534,076 $ 2,547,608





TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (dollars and share count in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 REVENUES $ 358,167 $ 357,191 $ 427,087 COST OF REVENUES 271,299 270,674 302,576 GROSS PROFIT 86,868 86,517 124,511 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Research and development 20,176 19,452 22,406 Marketing, general and administrative 18,037 17,387 18,864 Restructuring cost (income, net) * -- (851) 4,033 Merger-contract termination fee, net ** (313,501) -- -- (275,288) 35,988 45,303 OPERATING PROFIT 362,156 50,529 79,208 FINANCING AND OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET 9,975 3,924 (9,351) PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 372,131 54,453 69,857 INCOME TAX EXPENSE, NET (34,394) (5,747) (3,175) NET PROFIT 337,737 48,706 66,682 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 4,318 2,484 2,453 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 342,055 $ 51,190 $ 69,135 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 3.10 $ 0.46 $ 0.63 Weighted average number of shares 110,302 110,088 109,416 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 3.07 $ 0.46 $ 0.62 Weighted average number of shares 111,242 111,234 110,825 * Restructuring cost (income, net) resulted from the previously disclosed reorganization and restructure of our Japan operations during 2022. ** Merger-contract termination fee received from Intel during the third quarter of 2023, net of associated cost. RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET PROFIT TO ADJUSTED NET PROFIT: GAAP NET PROFIT $ 342,055 $ 51,190 $ 69,135 Amortization of stock based compensation 7,898 6,923 6,526 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 491 491 509 Restructuring cost (income, net) *** -- (250) 1,910 Merger-contract termination fee, net **** (289,988) -- -- ADJUSTED NET PROFIT $ 60,456 $ 58,354 $ 78,080 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.53 $ 0.71 Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.52 $ 0.70 *** Restructuring cost (income, net) resulted from the previously disclosed reorganization and restructure of our Japan operations during 2022, net of taxes. **** Merger-contract termination fee received from Intel during the third quarter of 2023, net of associated cost and tax.





TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (dollars and share count in thousands, except per share data) Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 REVENUES $ 1,070,969 $ 1,274,387 COST OF REVENUES 801,867 932,805 GROSS PROFIT 269,102 341,582 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Research and development 58,959 63,205 Marketing, general and administrative 54,053 61,402 Restructuring cost (income, net) * (32,506) 4,033 Merger-contract termination fee, net ** (313,501) -- (232,995) 128,640 OPERATING PROFIT 502,097 212,942 FINANCING AND OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET 20,896 (19,646) PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 522,993 193,296 INCOME TAX EXPENSE, NET (55,182) (12,667) NET PROFIT 467,811 180,629 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest (3,164) 616 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 464,647 $ 181,245 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 4.22 $ 1.66 Weighted average number of shares 110,118 109,165 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 4.18 $ 1.64 Weighted average number of shares 111,184 110,691 * Restructuring cost (income, net) resulted from the previously disclosed reorganization and restructure of our Japan operations during 2022. ** Merger-contract termination fee received from Intel during the third quarter of 2023, net of associated cost. RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET PROFIT TO ADJUSTED NET PROFIT: GAAP NET PROFIT $ 464,647 $ 181,245 Amortization of stock based compensation 21,269 17,784 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,481 1,523 Restructuring cost (income, net) *** (11,224) 1,910 Merger-contract termination fee, net **** (289,988) -- ADJUSTED NET PROFIT $ 186,185 $ 202,462 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 1.69 $ 1.85 Diluted $ 1.67 $ 1.83 *** Restructuring cost (income, net) resulted from the previously disclosed reorganization and restructure of our Japan operations during 2022, net of taxes. **** Merger-contract termination fee received from Intel during the third quarter of 2023, net of associated cost and tax.





TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED SOURCES AND USES REPORT (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD $ 318,195 $ 304,934 $ 211,177 Net cash provided by operating activities * 402,242 75,494 122,402 Investments in property and equipment, net (101,080) (89,433) (45,134) Debt received (repaid) and others, net 15,493 (10,093) (28,164) Proceeds from an investment in a subsidiary -- -- 5,469 Effect of Japanese Yen exchange rate change over cash balance (1,537) (5,322) (4,638) Investments in short-term deposits, marketable securities and other assets, net (318,497) 42,615 129,257 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 314,816 $ 318,195 $ 390,369 * Merger-contract termination fee received from Intel during the third quarter of 2023, net of cost, in the amount of $313,501 was included within the net cash provided by operating activities.



