ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP Continues to Add Talented Physicians Welcomes Otolaryngologist Monica Christine Azmy, M.D. to its Old Bridge, NJ Office

Tarrytown, New York, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) recognizes the importance of delivering exceptional and patient-centered care. To achieve this objective, significant effort is made to seek out and attract top-tier talent trained at the nation’s leading institutions. This continues with Monica Christine Azmy, M.D., who is the latest recruit to join the group's 240+ board-certified physicians. Dr. Azmy will begin seeing patients at ENTA’s Old Bridge, NJ office effective October 1, 2024.

Dr. Azmy's expertise in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, combined with her passion for innovative healthcare, positions her as a valuable addition to the practice and a significant resource for the Old Bridge community.

Dr. Azmy excelled academically at Boston College, where she graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. She then earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, NJ, in 2019. Dr. Azmy's pursuit of excellence extended to her residency at Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, in the Department of Otorhinolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, where she was appointed as administrative chief resident from 2023-2024, and served as the resident representative for Montefiore in the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Section for Residents and Fellows.

Recognized for her exceptional achievements, Dr. Azmy has garnered numerous awards, underscoring her commitment to both academic and clinical excellence. Notable accolades include the Rutgers Rising Star Award, and the Student Excellence in Otolaryngology award in 2019. Dr. Azmy also received the Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences Scholars Award from 2015 to 2019, and the Harry J. and Teresa Johnson Scholarship spanning the years of her undergraduate education. Dr. Azmy has also co-authored several peer-reviewed publications and has presented her work at multiple national conferences.

Outside of medicine, Dr. Azmy finds enjoys spending quality time with her friends and family, traveling, and playing volleyball.

Steven Gold, M.D., Vice President of ENTA and Chair of the ENTA Recruitment Committee, stated, "We are thrilled to have Dr. Azmy join our group. Her outstanding educational background, dedication to her field, and significant accomplishments align perfectly with our commitment to delivering the highest quality care to our patients."

In the Old Bridge office of ENTA, she will join Otolaryngologists Andrew Azer, M.D., Farhad R. Chowdhury, D.O., John P. Dodaro, M.D., Jay B. Horowitz, M.D., F.A.C.S., Kenneth A. Kaplan, M.D., Vishvesh M. Mehta, M.D., F.A.C.S, Stuart Ort, M.D., Allergist/Immunologist Patrick M. Ambrosio, D.O., F.A.C.A.A.I., and Audiologists Christina Askew, Au.D. and Marcia Warren, MA, CCC-A.

