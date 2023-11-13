XPO Recognized for Its Strong Commitment to Military Hiring

Named One of Military.com’s Top 25 Employers for Veterans

Earns Military Friendly® Employer Status for 2024 from Viqtory

Greenwich, CT, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, has received national recognition this week for its commitment to the military community and being an employer of choice for military veterans.

First, military.com – the national news site for military members, veterans and their families – has named XPO as one of its “Top 25 Veteran Employers 2024.” This honor recognizes the company’s long track record of hiring veterans and military spouses and its recruiting team dedicated to veteran employment.

XPO also has earned 2024 Military Friendly® designation from Viqtory, a service-disabled and veteran-owned business, for the company’s ongoing commitment to creating a work environment that supports members of the military as they transition into the civilian workforce after service. XPO received the Military Friendly® Silver ranking, which honors companies that rank within the top 20% of their respective employer category.

“Veterans make our company and our country stronger, and we are deeply honored to be recognized for our commitment to helping empower those in the military community as they transition to the civilian workforce,” said Tony Graham, president of the West Division at XPO and a Marine Corps veteran. “We appreciate the strong talents, teamwork and exceptional dedication of veterans and military spouses and are grateful to serve those who serve our country by providing a workplace that offers strong and diverse opportunities to build fulfilling post-service careers.”

Later this week, XPO will expand its support of the military community by signing a commitment with the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) program.

To discover exciting career opportunities at XPO, please visit our military recruitment site at xpo.jobs/military.