CLOROX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Clorox Company on Behalf of Clorox Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Clorox Company ("Clorox" or the "Company") (NYSE: CLX) on behalf of Clorox stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Clorox has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On August 14, 2023, Clorox disclosed that it had "identified unauthorized activity on some of its Information Technology (IT) systems" and that "the incident has caused, and is expected to continue to cause, disruption to parts of [Clorox]'s business operations." On this news, Clorox's stock price fell $2.56 per share, or 1.6%, to close at $157.61 per share on August 15, 2023. Then, on September 18, 2023, Clorox further revealed that, after the cybersecurity attack, Clorox "implemented its business continuity plans and began manual ordering and processing procedures shortly . . . at a reduced rate of operations" and that Clorox was "operating at a lower rate of order processing and has recently begun to experience an elevated level of consumer product availability issues." Clorox also disclosed that "[d]ue to the order processing delays and elevated level of product outages, [Clorox] now believes the impact will be material on Q1 financial results."

On this news, Clorox's stock price fell $3.50 per share, or 2.39%, to close at $142.70 per share on September 18, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Clorox shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

