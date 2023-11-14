Spa Sciences Wins 2023 Beauty Innovation Award For “Skincare Tool Product Of The Year”

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 Beauty Innovation Awards today announced that Spa Sciences , the #1 facial skin device brand in the United States, has been selected as the recipient of the “Skincare Tool Product of the Year” award. The Beauty Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform showcasing the most outstanding companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry.

Spa Sciences’ NOVA Antimicrobial Sonic Cleansing Brush contains antimicrobial technology, setting it apart from conventional cleansing brushes. The brush head is embedded with advanced antimicrobial agents that prevent the growth of harmful bacteria and germs. NOVA's antimicrobial properties help keep skin healthy and free from potential irritants.

In addition, NOVA harnesses the power of high-frequency sonic vibrations to gently and thoroughly cleanse skin and remove makeup and debris. These vibrations create rapid oscillations that dislodge impurities from deep within pores. NOVA goes beyond surface-level cleansing, promoting a deeper, more effective cleanse.

As not all skin types are the same, the device offers multiple speed settings and brush head options, allowing users to tailor their skincare routine to their unique needs. Regular use can result in improved skin texture, reduced blemishes, and a radiant complexion. It also prepares the skin to better absorb skincare products.

NOVA is also easy to use and maneuver, and its compact size and wireless charging capability helps it seamlessly integrate into any daily skincare routine - at home or on the go.

“The NOVA Antimicrobial Sonic Cleansing Brush is not just another cleansing tool; it's a testament to our commitment to revolutionize the way people care for their skin. In a world where skincare routines are becoming increasingly complex, our device simplifies and elevates the cleansing process,” said Michael Friend, Founder and CEO of Spa Sciences. “We’re grateful for this Beauty Innovation award that validates our vision of simplifying skincare and empowering individuals to take control of their skincare journey with a simple yet powerful tool that can make a profound difference in their lives.”

The mission of the Beauty Innovation awards is to celebrate and highlight innovators and leaders in the evolving Beauty industry landscape. Built to recognize companies, services and products that represent excellence in the Beauty industry, the awards cover a range of categories that include: Makeup, Bath & Body, Hair, Skin, Men's Grooming and more. The 2023 Beauty Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“The NOVA Antimicrobial Sonic Cleansing Brush stands out as a symbol of innovation, efficacy, and hygiene. We’re pleased to award Spa Sciences with the ‘Skincare Tool Product of the Year’ award,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “With NOVA, every time you cleanse your face, you're not just removing makeup, dirt, and impurities, you're maintaining the highest standards of hygiene. Its antimicrobial technology makes it a revolutionary addition to any skincare routine.”

About The Beauty Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Beauty Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry. The Beauty Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of beauty industry companies and products including Bath and Body, Make-up, Skin, Retailers and Services, and more. For more information visit: www.beautyinnovationawards.com .

About Spa Sciences

Spa Sciences is the #1 facial skin device brand in the U.S., according to Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data, and analytics. Spa Sciences is a leading expert in developing and innovating affordable skin technologies that have redefined at-home skin care treatments to bring the spa experience home through advanced beauty & wellness devices.

