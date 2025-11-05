2025 Beauty Innovation Awards Reveals Featured Winners Representing Excellence In 7th Annual Program

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Beauty Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Beauty care industry, today announced the list of featured winners in its 7th Annual Program. The featured winners consist of standout brands and products that are shaping the future of skincare, makeup, haircare and personal care.

“Today’s beauty trends are rapidly changing and evolving. We are seeing a powerful shift toward authenticity and science-driven innovation. Consumers today want products that not only enhance their natural beauty but also support their skin health and the planet. The future of beauty is clean, inclusive, and deeply personal,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Congratulations to all the remarkable winners of the 2025 Beauty Innovation Awards — your creativity, passion, and vision are redefining the future of beauty. Here’s to the innovators who inspire us all to think bolder, shine brighter, and never stop transforming the industry.”

Consumer spending is projected to reach $758 billion in sales for the Total Beauty Market by 2026. Shifting consumer priorities are inspiring shoppers of all ages to seek brands that align with their values, reflect their uniqueness, and promote genuine authenticity. The industry has responded with products that prioritize sustainability, clean ingredients, personalization, and inclusivity. Trends include Skinimalism and multi-use products, skincare that protects the skin barrier, sensory-driven beauty and more.

The mission of the Beauty Innovation Awards is to celebrate and highlight the efforts and successes of innovators and leaders in the Beauty industry. The awards recognize a range of categories, including Bath & Body, Hair, Skin, Tools, Leadership and more. The 2025 Beauty Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

The 2025 Featured Winners are:

Bath & Body

Body Mist Product of the Year: Cade Black

Body Product of the Year: miraDry

Feminine Care Product of the Year: Bona Dea Naturals

Hand Product of the Year: CLn Skin Care

Organic Bath Product of the Year: HYPEGIENE

Hair

Hair Care Innovation of the Year: Laced Hair Care

Hair Oil Product of the Year: Blessed Bananas

Leave-in Conditioner Product of the Year: Marc Anthony True Professional

Scalp Care Product of the Year: Tara

Scalp Health Product of the Year: under luna

Shampoo Product of the Year: PURA D’OR

Lip

Lip Gloss Product of the Year: Beauty Creations Cosmetics

Make-Up

Eye Mask Product of the Year: JLo Beauty

Eyebrow Product of the Year: Dabalash

Eyeliner Product of the Year: M2U NYC

Foundation Product of the Year: VRAI cosmetics

Primer Product of the Year: VooDoo Make up

Mens Grooming

Men’s Shaving Product of the Year: Blackwood For Men

Skin Care Product of the Year: Giorgionno Amsterdam®

Skin

Acne Treatment Product of the Year: Curology

Anti-Aging Product of the Year: Delavie Sciences

Anti Blemish Product of the Year: Saranghae Skin Care

Exfoliate Product of the Year: ACURE BEAUTY

Hydrating Serum of the Year: Dr. Chen® UrbanShield™ Nourishing Serum, Sunrider® International

Moisturizer Product of the Year: Bella Vida Santa Barbara

Night Cream Prodcut of the Year: BeautyDermaPro

Organic Product of the Year: Hylunia Skin Care

Personalized Skin Care Product of the Year: Dr. PONG

Sensitive Skin Product of the Year: LOOkX

Skin Product of the Year: Glow25

Sleeping Mask of the Year: Whish Beauty

Tools & Brushes

Hair Tool Product of the Year: Michael Todd Beauty

Hair Tool Innovation of the Year: Lushair

Tools & Brushes Product of the Year: Fresh Shears

Specialty & Emerging

Sleep Support Beauty Product of the Year: NOOCI

Small Batch Beauty Brand of the Year: HighOnLove

Travel-Sized Product of the Year: Good Ass Hair Day

Inclusivity & Representation

Acne-Prone Skin Product of the Year: BeautySoClean

Gender-Inclusive Product of the Year: Blaq

Beauty-From-Within

Skin Health Supplement of the Year: Lycored

Beauty Gummies of the Year: Dr. Moritz

About The Beauty Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Beauty Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry. The Beauty Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of beauty industry companies and products including Bath and Body, Make-up, Skin, Retailers and Services, and more. For more information visit: www.beautyinnovationawards.com .

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Beauty Innovation Awards

travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475