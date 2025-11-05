2025 Beauty Innovation Awards Reveals Featured Winners Representing Excellence In 7th Annual Program

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Beauty Innovation Awards, an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Beauty care industry, today announced the list of featured winners in its 7th Annual Program. The featured winners consist of standout brands and products that are shaping the future of skincare, makeup, haircare and personal care.
“Today’s beauty trends are rapidly changing and evolving. We are seeing a powerful shift toward authenticity and science-driven innovation. Consumers today want products that not only enhance their natural beauty but also support their skin health and the planet. The future of beauty is clean, inclusive, and deeply personal,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Congratulations to all the remarkable winners of the 2025 Beauty Innovation Awards — your creativity, passion, and vision are redefining the future of beauty. Here’s to the innovators who inspire us all to think bolder, shine brighter, and never stop transforming the industry.”
Consumer spending is projected to reach $758 billion in sales for the Total Beauty Market by 2026. Shifting consumer priorities are inspiring shoppers of all ages to seek brands that align with their values, reflect their uniqueness, and promote genuine authenticity. The industry has responded with products that prioritize sustainability, clean ingredients, personalization, and inclusivity. Trends include Skinimalism and multi-use products, skincare that protects the skin barrier, sensory-driven beauty and more.
The mission of the Beauty Innovation Awards is to celebrate and highlight the efforts and successes of innovators and leaders in the Beauty industry. The awards recognize a range of categories, including Bath & Body, Hair, Skin, Tools, Leadership and more. The 2025 Beauty Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.
The 2025 Featured Winners are:
Bath & Body
Body Mist Product of the Year: Cade Black
Body Product of the Year: miraDry
Feminine Care Product of the Year: Bona Dea Naturals
Hand Product of the Year: CLn Skin Care
Organic Bath Product of the Year: HYPEGIENE
Hair
Hair Care Innovation of the Year: Laced Hair Care
Hair Oil Product of the Year: Blessed Bananas
Leave-in Conditioner Product of the Year: Marc Anthony True Professional
Scalp Care Product of the Year: Tara
Scalp Health Product of the Year: under luna
Shampoo Product of the Year: PURA D’OR
Lip
Lip Gloss Product of the Year: Beauty Creations Cosmetics
Make-Up
Eye Mask Product of the Year: JLo Beauty
Eyebrow Product of the Year: Dabalash
Eyeliner Product of the Year: M2U NYC
Foundation Product of the Year: VRAI cosmetics
Primer Product of the Year: VooDoo Make up
Mens Grooming
Men’s Shaving Product of the Year: Blackwood For Men
Skin Care Product of the Year: Giorgionno Amsterdam®
Skin
Acne Treatment Product of the Year: Curology
Anti-Aging Product of the Year: Delavie Sciences
Anti Blemish Product of the Year: Saranghae Skin Care
Exfoliate Product of the Year: ACURE BEAUTY
Hydrating Serum of the Year: Dr. Chen® UrbanShield™ Nourishing Serum, Sunrider® International
Moisturizer Product of the Year: Bella Vida Santa Barbara
Night Cream Prodcut of the Year: BeautyDermaPro
Organic Product of the Year: Hylunia Skin Care
Personalized Skin Care Product of the Year: Dr. PONG
Sensitive Skin Product of the Year: LOOkX
Skin Product of the Year: Glow25
Sleeping Mask of the Year: Whish Beauty
Tools & Brushes
Hair Tool Product of the Year: Michael Todd Beauty
Hair Tool Innovation of the Year: Lushair
Tools & Brushes Product of the Year: Fresh Shears
Specialty & Emerging
Sleep Support Beauty Product of the Year: NOOCI
Small Batch Beauty Brand of the Year: HighOnLove
Travel-Sized Product of the Year: Good Ass Hair Day
Inclusivity & Representation
Acne-Prone Skin Product of the Year: BeautySoClean
Gender-Inclusive Product of the Year: Blaq
Beauty-From-Within
Skin Health Supplement of the Year: Lycored
Beauty Gummies of the Year: Dr. Moritz
About The Beauty Innovation Awards
Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Beauty Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry. The Beauty Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of beauty industry companies and products including Bath and Body, Make-up, Skin, Retailers and Services, and more. For more information visit: www.beautyinnovationawards.com.
