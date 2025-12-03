Saranghae Advanced Brightening Dark Spot Repair Serum Named “Anti-Blemish Product of the Year” By Beauty Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Beauty Innovation Awards today announced K-beauty brand Saranghae ’s Advanced Brightening Dark Spot Repair Serum has been selected as “Anti-Blemish Product of the Year.” The Beauty Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Beauty care industry.

The Saranghae Advanced Brightening Dark Spot Repair Serum addresses blemishes and hyperpigmentation, correcting discoloration while remaining gentle enough for all skin types. The formula combines both Vitamin C and tranexamic acid. An antioxidant, Vitamin C is known to brighten dullness, stimulate collagen, and fight free radical damage. Tranexamic acid, meanwhile, interrupts the skin pathways that trigger discoloration and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. The combination works to fade existing spots while preventing new blemishes and uneven tone from forming.

The serum’s multi-pathway approach supports antioxidants and barrier-strengthening ingredients, making it suitable for sun-damaged skin, age spots, post-acne marks, and hormonal pigmentation.

After cleansing, just a few drops applied morning and evening begin working to calm inflammation and restore radiance. With consistent use, consumers see a progressive fading of blemish marks, a smoother tone, and a brighter, more youthful complexion. The lightweight texture absorbs quickly, layering under moisturizer and SPF. Saranghae also promotes education by helping consumers to understand why blemishes and dark spots form: whether from sun exposure, breakouts, or hormonal shifts, and how clinically proven actives can reverse them.

“By shifting brightening from cosmetic quick fixes to science-backed treatment, we empower people to take control of their skin health. We’re proud to receive the ‘Anti-Blemish Product of the Year’ award from Beauty Innovation, and it underscores our passion for wellness and skin care. We’re proud to be known for offering cost-effective foundational skincare routines,” said Peter B. Lee, co-founder and CEO of Saranghae. “This serum redefines anti-aging. By addressing discoloration alongside antioxidant protection and collagen stimulation, our formulation ensures skin looks not only clearer, but also firmer and more radiant over time without relying solely on high doses of Vitamin C that can be irritating.”

Today’s beauty trends are rapidly changing and evolving. Shifting consumer priorities are inspiring shoppers of all ages to look for brands that align with their values, reflect their uniqueness, and promote genuine authenticity. The industry has responded with a focus on products that prioritize sustainability, clean ingredients, personalization, and inclusivity.

The mission of the Beauty Innovation Awards is to celebrate and highlight the efforts and successes of innovators and leaders in the Beauty industry. Built to recognize the most outstanding companies, services and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry, the awards recognize a range of beauty industry categories, including Bath & Body, Hair, Skin, & Tools & Brushes, and more. The 2025 Beauty Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“The Saranghae Advanced Brightening Dark Spot Repair Serum ensures maximum efficacy with minimal sensitivity. Blemishes and hyperpigmentation are stubborn skin concerns, aging the skin by making it look dull, uneven, and tired. Dark spots, acne marks, and uneven tone are difficult to treat, while Hyperpigmentation makes skin appear older than wrinkles alone,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “The Saranghae Advanced Brightening Dark Spot Repair Serum isn’t just another Vitamin C product, it is a targeted, dermatologist-inspired formula that tackles blemishes and discoloration at their source to restore clarity, radiance, and confidence.”

About The Beauty Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Beauty Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry. The Beauty Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of beauty industry companies and products including Bath and Body, Make-up, Skin, Retailers and Services, and more. For more information visit: www.beautyinnovationawards.com .

About Saranghae

Saranghae (which means "I love you" in Korean) is currently the fastest-growing Korean skincare company in North America. Their mission is to help millions of people around the world feel beautiful with exceptional products and experiences.

