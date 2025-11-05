VRAI Cosmetics Wins 2025 Beauty Innovation Award For “Foundation Product of the Year”

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Beauty Innovation Awards today announced that the Absolute Foundation from VRAI Cosmetics has received “Foundation Product of the Year.” The Beauty Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Beauty care industry.

The Absolute Foundation from VRAI Cosmetics is an advanced powder foundation that delivers hydration, nourishment, and skin restoration. Enriched with unique Swiss Apple Stem Cells and Hyaluronate technology, it supports a healthier, revitalized complexion. The loose mineral foundation performs like a liquid but remains weightless, reducing the appearance of fine lines and strengthening the skin barrier.

The foundation provides full coverage while also acting as a transformative skin treatment. Apple stem cell powder is a regenerative ingredient that works at a cellular level to hydrate and rejuvenate the skin from within. This is combined with a next-generation positively charged form of hyaluronic acid that is drawn to the skin's surface, acting as a magnet for moisture and creating an immediate, visible plumping effect. The result is skin that feels hydrated, softer, and appears smoother.

The company’s formulas are unique to VRAI, developed with a commitment to protecting the customer experience. All ingredients exceed the strictest EU standards, creating an industry benchmark for safety, transparency, and results. Additional ingredients in the Absolute Foundation include Mica, Silica, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Boron Nitride, Kaolin, Isomalt, Populus Tremuloides (Aspen) Bark Extract, Lauroyl Lysine, Water (Aqua), and more.

“The Absolute Foundation embodies the VRAI philosophy: every woman feels like a goddess receiving, opening, and using our products. This isn't just a foundation; it's a daily ritual of self-care and empowerment that delivers tangible, visible results. Our customers consistently share how it has restored their confidence and made them feel beautiful and empowered,” said Melissa Poepping, Founder and CEO of VRAI Cosmetics. “We’re honored to receive this recognition from Beauty Innovation. VRAI is a revolution that dismantles old beliefs, and the Absolute Foundation is leading the charge. We’ll continue to deliver products with intelligent ingredients and intuitive formulas, making good on our commitment to efficacy and truth.”

Today’s beauty trends are rapidly changing and evolving. Shifting consumer priorities are inspiring shoppers of all ages to look for brands that align with their values, reflect their uniqueness, and promote genuine authenticity. The industry has responded with a focus on products that prioritize sustainability, clean ingredients, personalization, and inclusivity.

The mission of the Beauty Innovation Awards is to celebrate and highlight the efforts and successes of innovators and leaders in the Beauty industry. Built to recognize the most outstanding companies, services and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry, the awards recognize a range of beauty industry categories, including Bath & Body, Hair, Skin, & Tools & Brushes, and more. The 2025 Beauty Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“VRAI is proving that products can be both a luxurious cosmetic and a powerful, effective skincare treatment. The beauty industry is saturated with products that promise flawless skin. However, most makeup, particularly foundation, contains harsh ingredients that don’t address the need for holistic and intelligent skincare,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “The Absolute Foundation is redefining what a cosmetic can be by seamlessly merging intuitive formulas, intelligent ingredients, and a luxury customer experience that empowers every woman. We’re thrilled to award VRAI with ‘Foundation Product of the Year!’”

About The Beauty Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Beauty Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry. The Beauty Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of beauty industry companies and products including Bath and Body, Make-up, Skin, Retailers and Services, and more. For more information visit: www.beautyinnovationawards.com .

About VRAI

INGREDIENT INTELLIGENCE

Every single product exclusive to VRAI is formulated through Melissa. She determines the ingredients, the direction, and purpose, with you in mind. Every last detail is carefully considered, ensuring safety and integrity to your body while factoring both intrinsic and extrinsic awareness. This standard is a non-negotiable with Melissa.

INTUITIVE FORMULAS

VRAI products are formulated to empower your skin resiliency, and protect your skin longevity. Every product must serve this purpose.

MINNESOTA BASED

All orders ship from the VRAI fulfillment studio located in Minnesota. Direct from Melissa, to you.

VRAI is more than makeup.

It is a movement.

